NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: In a country where weddings consist of fanfare and grand celebrations, the demand for skilled bridal makeup artists is soaring. India witnesses a staggering 30,000 bridal events daily, contributing to over 10 million weddings annually (Source: Evoma)*. Remarkably, even in the current year, with an estimated 35 lakh weddings; between November and December 2023 (Source: CNBCTV18)*, the demand for Bridal Artists remains unwavering.

Also Read | Vivo X100 Series vs iQOO 12: Check Specifications, Features and Price Comparison of Two Flagship Smartphones.

Recognising the burgeoning need for highly skilled professionals, Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech's Bridal Courses stand out as the beacon of excellence. These comprehensive programs equip aspirants with a diverse skill set, covering every skill a pro Bridal Artist needs. This includes:

* Bridal Makeup* Upstyles* Nail Art* Fashion Styling, including Saree Draping

Also Read | Karanpur Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJP’s New Minister Surendra Pal Singh in Rajasthan Polls Trails As Congress’ Rupinder Singh Kunnar Leads in 14 Rounds.

Their students recently displayed their expertise in the Bridal Beauty Expert campaign, actively demonstrating the mastery acquired through their rigorous training. Executing meticulous transformations, the students skilfully dressed the models as brides and bridesmaids, showcasing a diverse array of colours, fashions, looks and styles. These real-life applications showcase the practicality and versatility in hair, makeup and fashion styling taught in these courses.

A professional photoshoot captured each moment, bringing forth the intricacies of their craft in a visual spectacle solidifying their standing as highly sought-after professionals in the Indian market. Their skills extend beyond the conventional, encompassing elite styles that position them as the preferred choice for their clients. Embark on a visual journey through their signature Bridal Expert Course by exploring the reels on their Instagram handle (@lakmeacademy_aptech). Each reel encapsulates the mastery and finesse imparted to our students, shaping them into exceptional bridal artists. Join the Journey to Bridal ArtistryWitness the transformation, celebrate the artistry and consider joining Lakme Academy's Bridal Expert Course to elevate your skills and be a part of the dynamic world of bridal beauty. Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd. (Lakme Lever) is a 100% subsidiary of Hindustan Uniliver Limited. In 2015, Lakme Lever formalised a strategic alliance with MEL Training and Assessments Limited (MEL) (100% subsidiary of Aptech Ltd. - a global pioneer in vocational training) to set up beauty academies to train aspiring stylists across India and equip them to start their careers in the beauty industry. Lakme Lever operates India's first and leading chain of Lakme Salons that offer expert services in Hairstyling, Skin and Beauty Care. With nearly 40 years of experience and a footprint of over 450+ Lakme Salons across 160 cities, Lakme Salon has a deep understanding of the beauty industry. Lakme Salon is dedicated to the contemporary Indian woman's exploration of the fine art of beauty. Known for its magical concoction of stunning makeup, fabulous hair and excellent skin services, Lakme Salon brings the backstage expertise and experience of Lakme Fashion Week to modern Indian Women through a team of over 5000+ highly trained Professional Stylists. With professionally trained hair and makeup experts with countless shows under their belt and outstanding skin services, Lakme Salons offer customers a distinct portfolio of services and backstage rituals presented in a unique Runway Secrets menu. Continuous innovation in the portfolio is at the centre of Lakme Salons' growth philosophy. More than 150 entrepreneurs have partnered with Lakme Lever as Franchisees/Business Partner to own Lakme Salons across the country. Backed by a comprehensive Business Partner/Franchise support model, expansion is one of the key focus areas for the Company where a Master Business Partner/Franchisee and multi-store Business Partner/Franchisee are provided special support and benefits.. Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech is present in 115 locations across the country and offers foundation and advanced level courses in skin, hair, makeup and nails.

*Disclaimer - Secondary data source needs independent verification.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)