Mumbai, January 8: Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro, after their launch, are making waves across the tech community with their new camera features and flagship performance. The buyers in the smartphone market wonder if they should buy the iQOO 12 powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Vivo X100 Pro powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. Both are top-performing devices, with AnTuTu Benchmarks scores of up to 2.2 million.

iQOO 12 was launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on December 12, 2024. The device offered premium specifications like 50MP+50MP+64MP camera setup, 12GB and 16GB RAM, and 256GB and 512GB storage options. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh massive battery with 120W fast-charging support and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display offering a 144Hz refresh rate. The device offers Wi-Fi 7 support, the latest Bluetooth 5.4 version, a Type-C charging port and many other features. Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Vivo X100 Flagship Series.

Check Camera Comparison of iQOO 12 and Vivo X100 Series:

Battery Drain Test, Display Test, and Performance of iQOO 12 and Vivo X100 Series:

Speed Test of iQOO 12 and Vivo X100 Series:

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in India on January 4, 2024, with MediaTek Dimesnity 9300 chipset. The devices also offer a 6.78-inch '8T LTPO Eye Protection Display' with 120Hz refresh rates. Besides, the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro have 50MP+50MP+64MP camera setup and 32MP front camera. They offer up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro have 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging and a 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging, respectively. Both iQOO 12 and Vivo X100 offer the latest FunTouch OS based on Android 14. OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Pro Set To Launch in India on January 12: Check Expected Specifications and Price Details,

iQOO 12 vs Vivo X100 Series Price Comparison:

iQOO is a subsidiary of Vivo and has been in the market since 2019. However, in terms of devices, they both have different approaches. The iQOO 12 was launched in India at Rs 52,999 for 12GB+256GB and Rs 57,999 for 16GB+512GB storage option. However, with offers applied, this device can start from Rs 50,999. On the other hand, the Vivo X100 with 12GB+256GB is available at 63,999, and the 16GB+512GB variant is available at Rs 69,999. The Vivo X100 Pro model is only available in one variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage at Rs 89,999.

