New Delhi [India], January 24: The flagship business event of the Government of Uttarakhand - 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' was held on December 8 and 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun for the inauguration ceremony of the 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' at the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the valedictory session of the two-day Summit. The summit aimed to establish Uttarakhand as a new investment destination with the theme 'Peace to Prosperity'.

Netherlands had the overseas delegation participate in the event led by Dr. Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO of Valuecent Group, Founder Chairman of ICAI Netherlands, and Chairman of India-Dutch Financial Corridor (IDFC). Dr. Vikas S. Chaturvedi said: "I am convinced our team was able to present how The Netherlands can be a great partner for Uttarakhand in many sectors." In the past, Dr. Chaturvedi has led several delegations from the Netherlands to various states in India including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and many more.

During the delegation, a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were inked between the Government of Uttarakhand and Netherlands companies on 8th December in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in diverse sectors of Aviation (MRO), Smart Mobility Project, Infrastructure, Water, Food and Agri, Sports & Tourism which marks a significant step towards channeling investments into the heart of India. The scenic state of Uttarakhand, with its untapped potential and strategic location, has become a focal point for international investors seeking growth opportunities.

Bhavana Vishwanath, Director - Kiremko India (Food Processing Technology) signed the MoU for knowledge sharing and suggesting ways to the farmers for growing seeds: Brigitte Madeleine van Baren Seiko-An, Co-Founder & Chair Board of Directors - Living Peace Projects signed MoU with the state to revitalize two of the key rivers i.e. Bindal and Rispana, which have turned into two big drains.

Baroruchi Mishra, Vice President of Nauvata Energy Transition signed the MoU for Plastic Circularity- Chemical Recycling of single-use plastics and multilayer plastics to produce purified pyrolysis oil that can be used as a Cracker feed in the Refinery or for Bitumen blending in road construction. Gowhar Shah, Business Head Blistech on behalf of Ridder NL (Climate Automation & Fertigation Solutions for precision Agriculture under controlled climate conditions & Inside High-tech greenhouse for profitable horticulture), signed a MoU with respect to Innovation and Horticulture Solutions.

Puneet Raman, Representative - PUM Netherlands Senior Experts signed MoU for knowledge sharing on setting up Incubation Centres, beekeeping & honey processing, best Agri practices for the farmers, and water/wastewater reduction for Pharma industries in the state.

The summit showcased the state's investor-friendly policies, good governance, and sustainable practices. The summit's agenda also included business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-business (G2B) meetings aimed at helping investors make informed decisions. As per Dr. Vikas Chaturvedi, "As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, partnerships like these play a pivotal role in creating sustainable development avenues."

The event and the delegation were supported by the ICAI Netherlands Chapter, Indo-Dutch Financial Corridor (IDFC) & Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB).

