New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi-based research firm International Brand & Research Forum (IBRF) came out with the list of '10 projects to look out for in 2022'.

The projects by Central Park, Signature Global, MRG World, Whiteland Corporation, Maasters Infra, SKA Group, Bhumika Group, Motia Group, Mahagun Group, and Spectrum Metro made to the list.

The projects, not in order of preference or chronology, are listed below.

Central Park's BellaVista in Sector 48, Gurugram, delivers ultra-luxury residences with world-class amenities as well as a cutting-edge Japanese finest luxury lifestyle. The project features a 20-acre lush green landscape, 11.6-foot high ceilings that allow maximum vertical space, and one-bedroom houses with designer furnishings, Italian marble flooring, and bathroom floor-heating systems.

Studio residences come with a Jacuzzi in every corner unit, and every luxury property comes with a ductable VRV unit. Housekeeping, car services, speciality restaurants, laundry service, chef on call,d luxury club concierge, spa and salon, ans are all included in St Jerome's 7-star luxury.

These completely furnished service apartments are ideal for corporates that desire a luxurious living but don't have the time to take care of mundane tasks. One can enjoy a relaxed lifestyle with a spacious Studio and 1 BHK apartment, which are ideal for nuclear families as well as individuals.

After the successful delivery of six residential projects in Gurugram and Karnal in last six years, Signature Global announced another project Signature Global City in sector 37D, Gurugram. Spread over 20.589 acre, the project under Deen Dyal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY) will have 1296 Independent Floors. The project will also have 324 plots. Located two minutes from Dwarka Expressway, each plot is going to have four floors and each floor can be separately registered. The low-rise premium floors in the gated residential complex will have stilt parking and dedicated lift for each plot.

Maasters Infra Group, instituted by seasoned professionals and under the patronage of five-decade-old infra company K. R. A. Engineers & Contractors, announced their first commercial project Maasters Capitol Avenue spread over 5 acres in Sector 63, Noida. The project will have office space and retail; the project's total area would be 10,00,000 sq. ft. to be completed in 42 to 45 months. The company says that the total sales realization from the project is between Rs. 800 crore to Rs. 1,000 crore. The Group is also coming up with a residential project and one IT project.

Whiteland Corporation, a real estate development company founded by industry stalwart Navdeep JP Sardana, unveiled the first look of their maiden commercial project Urban Cubes 71 recently in Gurugram. Some of the brands signed include Striker, Beer Cafe, Nostalgia, Houz cafe & bar.

The project on Golf Course Road extension, Sector 71, Gurugram, is on a land parcel of about 3 acres acquired from DLF. Urban Cubes 71 is an approved SCO (Shop-cum-Office) development with a total of 34 state-of-art buildings with maximum development facing the main road making it highly attractive. The project is slated to be delivered by October 2022 with a total salable area of 4.5 lac sq. ft. and projected sales value of Rs. 500 crore.

Mahagun Mezzaria in Sector-78, Noida by Mahagun Group offers apartments with a perfect combination of contemporary architecture and features to provide comfortable living. Spread over a total area of 10 acres of land, the construction is of 34 floors and accommodation of 718 units. Apartments are in 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK configurations.

SKA Group announced its luxury residential project, SKA Orion in Sector-143, Noida. Spread over 3.5 acres, the cost of the project is Rs. 400 crore out of which Rs. 300 crore is the cost of construction and Rs. 100 crore is the land cost. To be developed in single phase, the project has 508 units of 3 BHK configuration; the company has launched 380 units of the total stock and will complete the project by 2026. The company has completed four projects in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. All projects are completed before time.

Catering to the affordable housing segment, MRG World has ensured that they live up to the expectations of the middle class to move into their abodes as soon as possible. MRG world has sold out three projects in Gurugram - Meridien (755), Ultimus (720), and Balcony (730). The company will deliver these projects ahead of the scheduled deadline in 2022 - Balcony by March 2022, Meridien and Ultimus by December 2022. The company has plans to come up with a project in 30-40 acre with around 6,000 flats in the affordable segment.

North India's leading real estate developer Bhumika Group's iconic project Urban Square bagged the 'Upcoming Mall in Rajasthan' award at Zee Rajasthan's Udaan at Radisson Blu, Udaipur. Urban Square is located 20 minutes from the Maharana Pratap Airport and 7 minutes from the city centre.

Bhumika Group has recently completed phase 1 of the iconic Urban Square mall. Out of the total 1.8 million sq. ft., around 1 million sq. ft. is ready for the fit-outs. The mixed-use development has a mall positioned as "All Under One Roof" Mall and Multiplex with Retail, Lifestyle, Offices, 5 Star Hotel, a Food Court, Gaming Zone and many more entertainment options. The mall has also received 'Iconic Project of the Year' award at the 13th Realty Plus Conclave's Excellence Awards 2021 (North) held recently.

Punjab-based real estate developer Motia Group launched Motia'z Harmony Greens, a premium housing project, nearby Sector 20, Panchkula, on Kishanpura-Sanauli Road, Zirakpur. Spread over 7 acres, the project will be completed in multiple phases in three years. The project will have beautifully spaced & efficient 3 BHK, 3+1 BHK, and 5+1 BHK in plot sizes varying from 195 Sq. Yd. to 337 Sq. Yd. Adjoining a forest cover of approximately 300 acres, the premium residential project brings an upgraded lifestyle in the lap of nature. The low-rise project - S+4 concept with lift - to be developed with earthquake resistant RCC structure has a host of amenities, including Rain Water Harvesting, well-covered stilt parking, Lifetime free meditation (B.K. Meditation Centre), Commercial arcade within the premises, e-Intercom facility, etc.

Spectrum Group's Spectrum Metro is a benchmark in commercial and retail development, a one-of-its-kind project located at Sector 75, Noida. Commercial high street extravaganza Spectrum Metro is the perfect business proposition. The commercial project with 1 km long frontage spans across 6 acres and has scope for further development across 9 acres. Bang opposite Sector 50 metro station and connectivity to Expressway, NH-24, and Delhi via road makes it easily accessible.

The project which is ideal for business start-ups has already started transforming into a favourite destination across the commercial bracket. It has office spaces in multiple size options, retail space complemented with 10 mega screens, serviced apartments, and medical suites. Spectrum Metro recently tied up with Domino's, Sky Jumper, Giani's, The Raymonds, among others.

