PNN

New Delhi [India], February 7: Karan Handa, a University Dropout, Attracts Attention with Extraordinary Achievement- It is his first job for him which is a base salary of $230,000 a year plus a bonus in which he could sit and code sitting in his apartment in India, working from India. Shared on X (formely twitter) Karan:

Also Read | India Can Certainly Achieve 7% Plus Growth Rate, Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Watch Video).

This post quickly went viral, bringing lots of attention to Karan's inspiring journey. He left college and joined the 100xDevs program, where he found himself surrounded by like-minded individuals working towards the same goal. What truly drew him in was the access to Harkirat Singh, someone who had already cracked similar high-paying offers. It has sparked up a conversation of how skill-based learning and not-so-traditional education pathways can lead people to success, especially in the tech industry.

What Exactly is 100xDevs and How Are They Changing the Game?

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch German League Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

Founded by Harkirat Singh, 100xDevs is not your run-of-the-mill coding bootcamp. The platform is for students who want to fast-track their careers in tech by learning real-world skills. The program, initially launched as an offline training initiative priced at just Rs50,000, focuses on practical coding education rather than theoretical knowledge. It has attracted students from various backgrounds, including dropouts and tier-2 and tier-3 college students.

Out of the 44 students who enrolled in the first batch, 80% received multiple job offers, and several landed up in global tech companies. The highlight? Two students bagged a 50L per year package, just months into completing the program.

The success doesn't end there. Many 100xDevs students have landed fully-sponsored O1 visas and secured high-paying roles at top tech companies in the United States--something that has become almost unattainable for many traditional graduates.

The Secret Sauce: Real-World Skills Over Traditional Education

100xDevs differs from other educational establishments as it only focuses on skills that currently enjoy immense demand within the tech world. Instead of clinging to ancient syllabuses, the curriculum adapts to meet the changing needs of tech giants, from full-stack development to machine learning. This approach empowers students with practical knowledge and hands-on experience that employers are clamoring for. This direct focus on building skills has led to 100xDevs graduates performing exceptionally well.

A New Vision for Education: Introducing 100xDevs' Own College

Given the success, 100xDevs is now taking their initiative to the next level. They are planning to launch a new-age college, offering a 4-year computer science program that will award students a B.Tech degree. This institution will replicate the success of the existing program by focusing on practical learning rather than traditional theory. Their objective is to prepare students for the rapidly changing tech landscape and give them skills to succeed in the global workforce.

The Future of Education: Skills Matter More Than Degrees

100xDevs proves that in terms of landing lucrative jobs in tech, skills beat the degree. Even though traditional degrees from these prestigious institutions were always on top and given more importance, 100xDevs is making it clear that if one has the right training and mentorship, he can do just as well, if not better.

For students who are looking for the best affordable courses for high-paying jobs, 100xDevs is becoming the first choice. It doesn't matter whether you're a dropout or a student from a tier-2 or tier-3 college; 100xDevs offers a proven path to success.

Want to learn more about how 100xDevs can change your future? Check out the following links:

* Super30 Launch: Watch the launch video here

* Learn More About the 100xDevs Program: Check out the program overview here

The future of education is here, and it's skill-based.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)