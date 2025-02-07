German Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will be in action this evening at home to Werder Bremen, as they look to consolidate their lead at the top. With 51 points from 20 matches played, the Bavarians have a six-point lead at the summit. With their dominance of the league no longer prevalent, the record German champions have been steady under the management of Vincente Kompany. Opponents Werder Bremen have just a solitary win in their last five matches. They will need to be at their very best to stop the hosts. Bayern Munich versus Werder Bremen will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:00 AM IST. Victor Boniface Is Back As Bayer Leverkusen Keeps Pressure on Bayern Munich With 3–1 Win Over TSG Hoffenheim in Bundesliga 2024–25.

Daniel Peretz has a bruised kidney and will not be available for Bayern Munich. Hiroki Ito is the other notable absentee. Harry Kane will play up top with Thomas Mullers as the secondary striker. Leroy Sane and Michael Olise will be on the wings, creating chances from out wide. Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich should form the double pivot in central midfield.

Marvin Ducksch will lead the attack for Werder Bremen with Romao Schmid and Marco Grull as the attacking midfielders. Jens Stage and Senne Lynen will likely sit deep and shield the backline consisting of the likes of Anthony Jung will start alongside Milos Veljkovic and Amos Pieper.

When is Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

Bayern Munich will take on Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, February 8. The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund Appoint Niko Kovac as New Head Coach.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for Bundesliga 2024-25 in the country. The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports 5 TV channels. For Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans can get online viewing options for Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga 2024-25 match on the SonyLIV app. Bayern Munich should score a few goals here enroute an easy win.

