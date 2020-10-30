Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tasty Tasty TT brand from Mahesh Value Products Ltd (MVPL) has been part of South India's culinary landscape for over a century - since 1895 to be precise.

Tasty Tasty TT asafoetida, the flagship category of Tasty Tasty TT brand is one of the oldest food brands in the country that has completed 125 years of trust and heritage. TT Appalam and TT Cold Pressed oils are the brand extensions of Tasty Tasty TT. Mahesh Value Products Limited is proud to own some of the brands that have successfully become an indispensable part of customers' lives. These brands have successfully withstood increasing demands from consumers and the test of times, doing what they do best - Creating Value. Other brands of MVPL include Stumper and SiXiT. STUMPER is a brand that any ardent cricket lover in India would relate to. Rubber balls branded 'STUMPER' have ruled the roost in playing fields all over India. STUMPER has helped shaped the cricketing dreams of many in the country. Products under STUMPER brand include cricket balls, cricket kits, shoes, cricket bats, tennis balls, etc. SiXiT, another brand from MVPL produces cricket tennis balls and other cricketing goods. SiXiT products are innovative, engineered and tested to be the best in class giving an unmatched performance. The products are manufactured at the village near Manalur, located in the district of Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu. The equipment and machinery incorporate the latest technological advances and employs rigorous quality control processes, which explains the high rate of production.

Also Read | The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Review: Mando and Baby Yoda Return for Another Kickass Inter-Galactic Adventure Filled With Star Wars Eggs and Giant Monsters!.

The development of the products has not come at the cost of nature. Eco-friendly processes, installation of waste management systems and appropriate monitoring procedures have ensured that the environment stays pristine.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read | National Trick or Treat Day 2020 Celebration Ideas: From Reading Ghost Stories to Cooking Spooky Snacks, Here’s How Kids Can Spend This Halloween-Themed Holiday Safely.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)