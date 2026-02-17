PNN

New Delhi [India], February 17: The 12th edition of the Roman BIA Cricket Tournament concluded successfully, marking yet another milestone in the Bombay Industries Association's efforts to promote sportsmanship, camaraderie, and industry networking. The much-anticipated tournament brought together 12 Elite Team representing 120 Players Founders of prominent organizations across diverse sectors, creating an energetic blend of healthy competition and collaboration.

Also Read | Queen Rania of Jordan and Isha Ambani Host Women Leadership Roundtable at NMACC Mumbai – See Full Guest List.

The tournament witnessed thrilling matches throughout the day, with teams displaying exceptional skill, teamwork, and sporting spirit. Beyond the excitement on the field, the event served as a vibrant platform for professionals to engage in meaningful interactions in an informal and high-energy environment, strengthening bonds within the business community.

Tournament Results

Also Read | Medical Miracle: Viral Video Shows Woman Doctor Reviving Patient After Heroic 30-Minute CPR.

-Winners: Kapri Ninja, led by Mr. Rohan Dasadia of Kapri Corp

- 1st Runner-Up: Lords Super Warrior, led by Mr. Pushpendra Bansal of Lords Resorts & Hotels

- 2nd Runner-Up: Shamkris Super Kings, led by Mr. Shyam Sharma of Shamkris Global Group

The tournament was strongly supported by an impressive lineup of partners. Roman Group served as the Title Partner, with Insync - Shop Fitting as the Co-Title Partner. Additional support came from leading brands, including Warpp Engineers, Arco Group, Suru Chemicals, Healthy Hugs, JE Engineering, and Total Sports, whose collective contributions played a vital role in enhancing the scale, experience, and overall success of the event.

The 12th Roman BIA Cricket Tournament was organized under the leadership of BIA President Mr. Hitesh Shah by BIA Secretary Mr. Ritesh Choksi and the Sports Committee, chaired by Mr. Kumar Doshi & Mr. Mit Chheda, under the guidance of Past President Mr. Manan Doshi & Mr. Ashish Gandhi, along with the full support of the BIA Office Bearers. Their vision and meticulous planning ensured a seamless and memorable sporting experience for all participants.

With enthusiastic participation and strong competitive energy, the tournament once again reaffirmed its status as a flagship annual sporting event, fostering wellness, unity, and a shared sense of purpose within the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)