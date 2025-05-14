PNN

New Delhi [India], May 14: At seventeen, artist Kimaya Singhania has done what few her age dare to dream. She has brought together the creative energies of children aged 12 to 17, alongside professional artists, in a group exhibition titled Arpan that channels the spirit of giving. Brought to life with the help of Sahayog Art Foundation, the Arpan Art Exhibition is a sincere offering of hope, dedicated to supporting young cancer warriors. A portion of the proceeds from the exhibition will go to the Cuddles Foundation, which supports children with cancer through nutritional aid, emotional care, and dignity in treatment. The show will be held from 16th to 18th May 2025 at the Cymroza Art Gallery in Breach Candy, Mumbai.

Also Read | Top Five Teams With Most Victories in Indian Super League History, From Mumbai City FC to Mohun Bagan Super Giant; Check Full List.

The show features artworks across mediums such as acrylic, mixed media, and sculpture, created by 31 artists - 24 of them children, and the rest professional artists. Besides Kimaya Singhania herself, the young artists participating in the exhibition include Aaliya Thakkar, Ashana Gupta, Ahaana Ramanathan, Maira Gupta,Antara Tibrewala, Anvi Pawar, Harman Sachdev, Jivika Mehta, Krishna Sharma, Mahalsa Rao, Mahi Shetty, Mahima Saini, Pehel Birawat, Pritika Saraf, Raghav Subandh, Rajasee Kamat, Raynah Hazari, Sarah Mansuri, Soham Rane, Tvissha Pilani, Umar Mansuri, Vaishnavi Pawar and Vidhi Doshi. The professional artists include Arpito Gope, Anupama Mandavkar, Revathi Shivakumar, Satyendra Rane, Sneha Nikam, Vaishali Kanade and Kamal Ahmed. All artworks are created on canvas or as standalone forms, united not by technique or style, but by intention. Each work is a tribute, each stroke an act of kindness in motion.

"Everyone deserves a chance at a full life, and seeing how childhood cancer disrupts that, often without warning, made me want to help in any way I could," Kimaya shares. "When I discovered the work that Cuddles Foundation does with children fighting cancer, I knew I wanted to help. Arpan became my way of contributing, not just by raising funds, but by inviting other young people to be a part of something meaningful."

Also Read | Why Does Your Voice Sound Different in Recordings? Here's Why You Hate the Sound of Your Own Voice.

A student of Hill Spring International School, Kimaya's own works in the show explore the idea of home. Through architectural elements and light, her paintings reflect the comfort and stillness that make a house feel safe, a feeling she hopes every child can experience, especially those undergoing medical treatment.

Behind this extraordinary effort stands the support of senior artist and Kimaya's art teacher, Satyendra Rane, whose guidance helped shape her artistic direction and make the exhibition a reality. "Kimaya's dedication and sensitivity at such a young age are truly inspiring," imparts Rane. "She has not only curated an exhibition with heart, but also mobilised a community around a cause that matters. I am happy to guide her on this journey."

Kimaya leaves us with this thought... "Curating this show has been a fulfilling experience for me. I've learnt that when your heart is in the right place, even a small idea can grow into something powerful. And most of all, I've realised you don't have to wait till you're older to make a difference, you just have to begin."

The Arpan Art Exhibition will be on display at the Cymroza Art Gallery in Breach Candy from 16th to 18th May 2025, daily 11 am to 7 pm.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)