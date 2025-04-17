BusinessWire India

Alibaug (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: Meaningful Business (MB100) hosted its flagship MB100 India Convening today in Alibaug, marking a pivotal moment for the Meaningful Business India Chapter. Developed in partnership with Catalyst Management Services (CMS), part of the Catalyst Group, the Chapter was officially launched last year. This event sets the tone for its future direction and forthcoming initiatives across India.

The event brought together a curated cohort of impact investors, corporate sustainability leaders, ecosystem enablers, and purpose-driven entrepreneurs from leading organizations such as EY, Accenture, Schneider Electric, Acumen, WELL Labs, 108 Capital, 100xEngineers, ANDE, and Athena Infonomics. Distinguished industry leaders, including Dr. Kiran Somvanshi (Senior Journalist), Mr. Sandiip Bhammer (Managing Partner, Green Frontier Capital), and Mr. Ravi Kant (former Vice Chairman, Tata Motors), engaged in thought-provoking discussions on purpose-driven leadership and its critical role in navigating the complex challenges of the 21st century.

Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder & CEO, Meaningful Business said, "India stands at the crossroads of climate and development. Through this Chapter, we are extending our global programming to support our members across the country on an ongoing basis, helping them scale their initiatives and increase their positive impact. We aim to nurture bold, collaborative action that addresses sustainability challenges and creates dignified, sustainable livelihoods for millions."

The two-day convening, hosted at AliGunjan Imaginarium by Nishith Desai Associates, was purposefully designed around real-world challenges faced by impact-focused leaders, providing space for deep engagement through roundtables and interactive workshops. Key sessions explored the use of AI for impact, unlocking emerging finance models, enabling sustainable procurement practices, and equipping social businesses with adaptive leadership tools. A special focus was placed on the practical strategies for building resilient organisations and making impact measurements actionable and relevant.

"MB 100 entrepreneurs deliver impactful business solutions which are not only scaling, profitable and inclusive, but also deliver planetary and social good. The India chapter of Meaningful Business will continue to Connect, Capacitate and Celebrate, while helping entrepreneurs and investors access a range of solutions including marketing, technology, export, financing, statutory compliances, and a variety of need based, delivered both as groups and bespoke. We are committed to the success of these MB 100 communities," said Mr Shiv Kumar, Co-Founder, Catalyst Management Services.

In 2024, Meaningful Business (MB), in collaboration with Catalyst Management Services (CMS), launched its India Chapter to foster connection, celebration, and capacity-building among purpose-driven business leaders. This Chapter marks a pivotal step in expanding MB's global vision while addressing the distinct opportunities and challenges within the Indian landscape.

As the anchor partner, CMS brings deep-rooted expertise in catalyzing large-scale social impact and fostering transformative change across development ecosystems. Together, MB and the Catalyst Group are committed to nurturing a community of businesses that champion equitable, inclusive, and climate-resilient development.

