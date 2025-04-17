New Delhi, April 17: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted multi-state searches, including at one of the premises of EaseMyTrip, in connection with the Mahadev online betting app-linked money laundering case, the online travel platform on Thursday said it remains committed to cooperating with the authorities.

ED further intensified its investigation into the Mahadev online betting app money laundering case, undertaking an extensive series of raids on Wednesday across several states. This round of action brought into focus multiple locations. EaseMyTrip Issues Statement After ED Raids on Properties Linked to Nishant Pitti, Denies Any Association With Mahadev Online Betting App.

EaseMyTrip said in a statement that as per information available in the public domain, the ED conducted searches at over 50 locations of various persons/ corporates.

“Amongst them one was EaseMyTrip premises. While EaseMyTrip has no direct or indirect association with the Mahadev Betting App or any other betting platform, we remain fully committed to cooperating with the authorities throughout the course of the investigation,” said an EaseMyTrip spokesperson.

These searches, sweeping through cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Indore, and Sambalpur, underline the seriousness with which authorities are addressing the issue. The case has drawn considerable attention, as allegations of involvement by high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh in the app's unlawful operations and financial dealings have surfaced.

This is not the first time the ED has acted in connection with this matter. The agency has previously asserted that the Mahadev Online Betting (MOB) app functions as a sprawling syndicate, orchestrating illegal betting platforms. Nishant Pitti Resigns From EaseMyTrip: Easy Trip Planners’ CEO Steps Down Citing ‘Personal Reasons’, His Brother Rikant Pitti Appointed As Replacement.

It facilitates the creation of user IDs and manages the laundering of money through a complex web of benami bank accounts. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also joined the efforts, carrying out its own significant investigations. Earlier this month, the CBI's raids spanned 60 locations across Bhopal, Raipur, Kolkata, and Delhi, targeting premises associated with politicians, senior bureaucrats, police officials, and other individuals suspected of involvement in the illegal network.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).