Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI/PNN): As the world observes World Oral Health Day on March 20th, it is important to understand the significance of oral health as it can affect almost all aspects of our lives. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases are among the most common noncommunicable diseases worldwide, affecting an estimated 3.5 billion people.

Many people often overlook the importance of oral health and relate it to only clean teeth and gums. However, it's more than that. Our mouth is a gateway to our overall health and can tell a lot about us. Poor oral health has been linked to several non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and even dementia.

In light of this, the World Oral Health Day serves as a great reminder to realise the importance of dental health. Simple tips that can be followed to take care of dental health include paying attention to the hidden and tight spaces of teeth, cleaning the tongue, interdental cleaning, brushing twice a day, following a healthy and wholesome diet, and regular dental checkups.

Dr Anil Arora, Advisor, ORACURA, an experienced professional with over 40 years of experience in clinical dentistry, emphasises the importance of interdental cleaning by saying, "Using a water flosser at least once a day is equally important as brushing twice a day, as it helps remove the plaque and food particles stuck between your teeth that a toothbrush can't reach." He further adds, "It is also essential to follow a healthy and balanced diet that is low in sugar and high in nutrients, as it promotes oral and overall health."

World Oral Health Day is a call to action for individuals, families, communities, and governments to take measures towards improving oral health. By following and having an oral care routine, we can be proud of our mouth and promote our overall health and wellbeing.

