PNN

New Delhi [India], December 31: The future of leadership is being shaped by a new generation of visionaries who are redefining success across industries. Powered by World Brand Affairs, this curated list recognises exceptional individuals whose innovation, influence, and execution are driving meaningful and measurable change.

Also Read | Swiggy, Zomato Hike Delivery Incentives for New Year's Eve Amid Nationwide Gig Workers’ Strike Call; Here's Everything You Need To Know.

From technology and entrepreneurship to finance, creative industries, and social impact, these leaders are setting new benchmarks through bold thinking and decisive action. They exemplify excellence, resilience, and the rare ability to transform ideas into lasting impact.

United by vision, courage, and a willingness to lead from the front, this year's honorees represent the true power of young leadership in a rapidly evolving world, offering not just a glimpse into the future, but actively building it.

Also Read | 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 3 To Arrive in Selected Theatres in the US and Canada; When and Where To Watch Finale Episode of Millie Bobby Brown's Hit Series on Netflix and in Cinemas.

1. Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO of Meesho2. Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group3. Saudamini Naik, Applied AI ML Director of JP Morgan Asset Management4. Prashant Jain, National Outcomes Head at Unacademy5. Rridham Jittendra, Founder of On Quality Life Movement (OQLF)6. Yogesh Bulchandani, Founder and CEO of Sunrise Capital7. Banish Dhar, Principal Advisor to the Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group8. Hema Thakur, Research Mentor and Author9. Abhimanyu Singh Shekhawat, Founder and CEO of County Inn10. Anirudh Kala, Founder & CEO of Elstellar International Pvt. Ltd.11. Nehal Shah, Director at Allied Digital12. Vikram Ramesh, Head of Project and Design at Panattoni India13. Nikhil Namit, Producer & CEO of Reel Life Production14. Dev Mitra, Managing Partner of Matrix Venture Studio15. Pravin Kavitake, Founder and CEO of Healthcare Scientific16. Aniket Shinde, Founder & Coach of Billionaire Aniket Healing & Coaching LLP17. Veeraj Shah, Chairman of Veeraj Group18. Anand Mandhane, Head of Finance at TORM India19. Advocate Siddhant S Malegaonkar, Senior Partner at Malegaonkar & Associates20. Dr. Adv. Keshava H B, Founder & Managing Partner of Baskaran Associates LLP21. Veluri Sai Ram, CEO & Managing Director of Shanmukha Caterers Pvt Ltd22. Raviraj Vikas Takawane, Managing Director of Siddheshwar Group23. Saumya Garg, CEO of Switz International Pvt Ltd24. Azhar Qureshi, Director - Business Development (International Business) at Beautyflex Inks25. Avisekh Sharma, CEO at Nextbigbox26. Prof. Preetiraj Pattnaik, Secretary at Institute of Management and Information Science (IMIS), Bhubaneswar27. Vignesh Kumaran, Head of Products, KFin Technologies Limited28. Ashis Jain, Director - Procurement at Vesuvius India Limited29. Chetan M Krishna, Enterprise Agile Coach and Advanced SAFe Practice Consultant30. CA Drashti Shah, Founder of Accounting Farm Pvt Ltd31. Abhishek Pratap Singh, Founder & CEO of Digital Abhiyan Pvt Ltd32. Amit Mantri, Director of Thar Ventures33. Saurav Agarwal, Senior Manager - Solutions Architecture and Engineering at NVIDIA34. Neesha Bhati, Director and Founder of Acetrex35. Riddhi Chhabria Asrani, Founder and CEO of All Stars Digital36. Avantika Singh, Director- Business and Partnerships at Jify37. Sunnyraj Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Chat36038. Pooja Rasal Awate, Head Corporate Relations of NL Dalmia Institute of Management39. Snehal Gholap, Marketing Head of Wockhardt Research Team40. Amit Kumar Sen, GM - Design, Projects & Maintenance at Kaya Limited

As industries continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, these leaders stand out for their vision, integrity, and unwavering commitment to progress. This recognition celebrates individuals who are inspiring the next generation and redefining what leadership looks like in 2025 and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)