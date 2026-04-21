PNN

New Delhi [India], April 21: Imarticus Learning today shared its placement outcomes for FY 2025-26, reflecting learner hiring momentum across its finance and data science programmes. Across three of its flagship offerings - the Certificate in Investment Banking Operations (CIBOP), the Postgraduate Financial Analysis Program (PGFAP), and the Postgraduate Program in Data Science & Analytics / Machine Learning with GenAI (PGA) - the company facilitated over 3,000 full-time placements during the year.

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These three programmes represent a part of Imarticus Learning's broader active portfolio. Across all programmes, the company estimates that placements for FY 2025-26 have crossed 4500, with a combined annual salary value of over ₹160 crore.

The Certificate in Investment Banking Operations (CIBOP) recorded 2186 placements in FY 2025-26, with placements logged in every single month of the year, including a peak of 243 in January 2026 alone. Q3 (October-December 2025) emerged as the strongest quarter, with 715 placements at an average CTC of ₹4.5 LPA. The program's highest offer stood at ₹15 LPA.

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The Postgraduate Financial Analysis Program (PGFAP) placed 161 students across 65 companies, recording a highest CTC of ₹14 LPA, an average of ₹6 LPA for freshers, and a median of ₹5 LPA. Nearly one in three PGFAP students, 29.7 percent, crossed the ₹5 LPA mark. 12 percent of freshers crossed ₹7 LPA, and 7 percent crossed ₹8 LPA, placing the Financial Analysis Program among the strongest fresher-outcome financial analysis programmes in the country.

The Postgraduate Program in Data Science & Analytics / Machine Learning with GenAI (PGA) placed 582 students across 302 unique hiring companies. The highest offer reached ₹23 LPA, placed at Hexagon, a global industrial analytics firm. The average CTC was ₹6 LPA for freshers, with 25.3 percent of the batch crossing ₹6 LPA and 17 students crossing ₹10 LPA.

Commenting on this, Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning, said, "The education sector today needs to focus on outcomes. 4500 placements in one year, across finance, data science, and AI, with 500+ companies hiring our learners. The model is straightforward: train people in what the market actually needs, and take responsibility for the outcome. That's what we've built Imarticus Learning to do, and the numbers this year show it's working."

Across its three flagship programmes, CIBOP, PGFAP, and PGA, Imarticus Learning reported placements across a wide cross-section of employers spanning global banking, financial services, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and e-commerce. The combined hiring roster included Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Nomura, Societe Generale, Citi, Northern Trust, MSCI, State Street Bank, CRISIL, Hexagon, Flipkart, NTT Data, HDFC Bank, Wipro, Hitachi Energy, Pfizer, Cartesian Consulting, and Furlenco, reflecting demand for trained talent across investment operations, financial analysis, data science, analytics, and emerging AI-led roles.

India's graduate unemployment challenge will not be solved by degrees alone. It will be solved by institutions that take direct responsibility for employment outcomes.

About Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning is India's foremost professional education company, dedicated to bridging the skill gap through high-quality, industry-relevant education, specialised training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. Founded in 2012 by Nikhil Barshikar and Sonya Hooja, the company aims to upskill professionals to fulfil various industries' current and upcoming job market demands. The company offers programmes that prepare learners for successful careers in finance, data science, analytics, technology, marketing, and management.

The Mumbai-headquartered company is India's first and only approved preparation partner for five global accounting and finance certifications: CMA, CFA, ACCA, and CPA. Since its inception, the company has impacted over one million careers, placing 75,000+ learners in top MNCs through its association with 3,500+ global hiring partners.

With 20+ offices and training centres across India and a team of 800+ skilled professionals, Imarticus Learning continues to drive growth and innovation in the education sector. It has collaborated with 25+ premier institutes and industry leaders, including IIMs, IITs, ISB, XLRI, London Business School, Oxford, PwC, and KPMG.

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