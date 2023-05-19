5th Edition of Diadem Mrs India Legacy is here to redefine the role of beauty pageants

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/PNN): The highly anticipated Mrs India Legacy beauty pageant is all set to grace the stage this May, promising an evening of glamour and talent. This prestigious event will bring together 26 extraordinary women as finalists from across India.

The fifth edition of Diadem Mrs India Legacy is going to be held on the evening of 23rd May 2023 at Apparel House Epicentre, Gurugram. It promises to be a night to remember, as attendees can look forward to witnessing the elegance and grace of remarkable women who are making a difference in their communities.

This star-studded event will be hosted by actor & entertainer Vikalp Mehta. The jury will include celebrated designer Rina Dhaka, pageant coach Lt Dr Rita Gangwani, supermodel Sonalika Sahay, Mrs Universe Elena Maximova, founder of Mrs International Global Datin Sharon Too, Devendra Gupta, Mike Berry, and Neelam Berry.

Disha Vadgama will be the fashion designer for the opening sequence and the contestants will walk down the ramp at the finale wearing outfits by designer Ashfaque Ahmad. Social welfare partner Signature Global Foundation will ensure the event's smooth sailing.

After two months of extensive training, the contestants are now ready to put their best foot forward in pursuit of the crown. The event will feature a series of rounds to showcase the contestants' unique abilities, including a fashion presentation, a talent showcase round, a Q&A session, and an exciting national costume round where contestants will showcase different cultures and themes through elaborate costumes.

Distinguished judges, renowned in the fields of fashion and entertainment, will evaluate the participants and crown the deserving winners who embody the essence of Diadem. The winners of Mrs India Legacy will go on to represent India on international platforms at Mrs International Global and Mrs Universe.

Diadem Mrs India Legacy also serves as a platform for philanthropic initiatives. The contestants have worked on their beauty with a purpose project by volunteering with Masik Satya, an initiative that organises menstrual hygiene awareness camps all over India.

Diadem Founder Amisha Chaudhary adds, "Mrs India Legacy has gained immense popularity for its commitment to empowering women and promoting inclusivity. This year, we have an exceptional group of women who personify elegance, intelligence, and compassion. We are all excited to witness their journey."

