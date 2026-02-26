Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 26 (ANI): Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh surpassed Jasprit Bumrah to become the country's highest wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup history on Thursday.

Arshdeep achieved this milestone (35 wickets) during his side's do-or-die match against Zimbabwe at Chennai and brought his absolute best in this crucial match, taking 3/24 in four overs.

In 19 matches since his debut in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Arshdeep has taken 35 wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 7.33, with a four-fer to his name. Bumrah was previously the leading wicket-taker for India, with 33 scalps in 23 matches at an average of 14.00, with best figures of 3/7.

Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan (50 wickets) is the top wicket-taker in the tournament's history.

So far in the five matches, Arshdeep has taken eight wickets at an average of 16.00, with best figures of 3/24 coming today. In the previous edition back in 2024, Arshdeep was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.64, with a four-wicket haul to his name and best figures of 4/9.

He also completed 150 wickets for India in international cricket, with 151 wickets in 96 matches and 94 innings at an average of 19.78, with three four-fers and two five-fors to his name and best figures of 5/37. Besides being India's top wicket-taker in T20Is with 126 scalps in 81 matches, he also has 25 ODI wickets in 15 matches.

With this win, India has a win and a loss each in the Super Eight phase, same as West Indies, making the March 1 clash between them a virtual knockout match for the second semifinal spot, with Proteas having qualified for the semifinal with two wins in two matches so far.

Put to bat first by Zimbabwe, India amassed their highest T20 WC total on the board courtesy knocks from Abhishek Sharma (55 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), Hardik Pandya (50* in 23 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Tilak Varma (44* in 16 balls, with three fours and four sixes).

In reply, Zimbabwe was valiant, posting 184/6 in 20 overs, courtesy a fine 97* in 59 balls, consisting of eight fours and six sixes by Brian Bennett and a 21-ball 31 by skipper Sikandar Raza.

Arshdeep Singh (3/24) was the top wicket-taker for India. (ANI)

