New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/ATK): Those who make it big in life have one thing in common.

They have a great vision for the future and a relentless will to not stop until the ultimate goal is achieved.

Also Read | Innovation Mission Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann To Support 5,000 Start-Ups in Next 5 Years To Create Jobs, Attract Investments in Punjab.

While most people satisfy themselves with short happiness and achievements, visionaries are made of something different. 7 Horses is such an example of Naman Pachori's dedication, hardwork, and vision.

7 Horses is one of the biggest organisations in India currently as it deals with multiple businesses.

Also Read | Cyrus Mistry Last Rites: Former Tata Sons Chairman Cremated at Worli Crematorium in Mumbai.

Naman started in 2016 and right now the organisation manages businesses like Hotels, Manufacturing, Import, and trading of chemicals/Fertilisers, Automobiles, Finance, and Export of Marble articles/Handicraft Items. Now the organisation is all set to expand into the Textile and Clothing Industry this year.

While 7 Horses has emerged as a reputed brand nationwide, what sets it apart is the excellent work environment. Defining the work environment of 7 Horses, Naman says that it is made up of all the elements that can affect your day-to-day productivity, including when, where, and how you work. "During your career development, you can pursue opportunities that provide a comfortable work environment that promotes your success and aligns with your core values," he says.

7 Horses also understands the importance of all kinds of facilities and how they can influence you physically and mentally during your working life. "Being able to take a break or go to the bathroom are essential parts of any productive daily routine, so the location of these facilities can also impact the work environment. Additional facilities such as relaxing spaces and on-site gyms can also have a positive influence on employees." mentions Naman.

7 Horses is now planning to expand further and aims to go international in the coming years. Naman Pachori says that as a brand they have an immense belief in Goal setting as it is one of the most important activities in any business. The team is planning to launch IPO in the market in upcoming years and aims to work at the international level.

Since his growing up years, Naman Pachori wanted to be a successful entrepreneur. It was his dream to have multiple companies so that even if one company is at a loss, others can ensure a constant cash flow. But it wasn't easy to achieve at all and Naman knew it.

The Director of 7 Horses knew that he'll have to struggle to go the way upwards and he was prepared for it. Though Naman's business was profitable from the beginning the cash flow wasn't enough due to lack of investment. Since he was just 22, there were less people who were ready to invest and even banks refused him loans. But this is when Naman demonstrated his capability and gave an example of him being a visionary.

For two years, Naman put all his profits into his business as an investment and that's how he started 7 Horses. The organisation is also into charity. It's running an NGO which spends a part of its income on helping needy people.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)