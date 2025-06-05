VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: The Direct Anterior Approach (DAA)--a minimally invasive hip replacement technique--is transforming orthopedic care in India, led by Dr Supreet Bajwa, an Australia-trained orthopedic surgeon and one of the few specialists in the country performing this advanced, muscle-sparing procedure.

Also Read | 'Were SOPs Followed?': Karnataka High Court Seeks Report on Details of Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede During RCB IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations in Bengaluru.

Unlike traditional hip replacements that involve cutting through major muscles and tendons, DAA navigates between natural muscle planes, resulting in no muscle cuts. This key advantage allows patients to experience up to 70% faster recovery, less post-operative pain, and greater long-term mobility.

"DAA is a paradigm shift in joint replacement," says Dr Bajwa. "It lets patients walk the same day and, importantly, resume culturally relevant movements like using Indian toilets and sitting on the floor--tasks nearly impossible after conventional surgery."

Also Read | MPL 2025 Points table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Maharashtra Premier League Season 6.

The success stories speak for themselves. Nishant, a hemophilia patient from Canada, was back to cycling and weightlifting within ten days. Minesh, a 32-year-old with Down syndrome, could sit cross-legged the same day of his surgery--highlighting the technique's ability to support patients across complex medical needs.

Even senior citizens benefit significantly. Eighty-five-year-old Badrunisha, who had a hip fracture, walked independently by evening after her operation--an outcome that defies the limitations of traditional methods.

The demand for such advanced techniques is rising, especially with the spike in Avascular Necrosis (AVN) cases linked to post-COVID steroid use. "AVN requires early action," Dr Bajwa explains. "DAA lets us preserve the hip joint's integrity while ensuring faster, safer recovery."

With over 1,00,000 hip replacements performed annually in India, Dr Bajwa's work is not just innovative--it's essential. By combining global surgical expertise with an understanding of Indian patient needs, he is setting a new standard in orthopedic care.

From sitting cross-legged to squatting comfortably, the DAA technique restores both mobility and dignity--offering patients a return to the life they knew.

For more, visit www.supreetbajwa.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)