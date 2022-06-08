79 per cent of Intercity bus travelers feel there is a lack of uniformity of services, reveals NueGo Travel Insights

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/PNN): NueGo, the flagship inter-city electric mobility coach brand of GreenCell Mobility, conducted first of its kind interview-based study with over 2800 respondents across ten cities in partnership with Kantar, the world's leading insights and consulting company.

The study aimed to understand the needs of the Indian inter-city traveller and has revealed that 79 per cent of inter-city travellers feel there is a lack of standardization in different aspects of bus travel like punctuality, cleanliness/ hygiene, and provision of food and beverages.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Keeps It Fun and Quirky in Hoodie and Shorts for Her Latest Airport Look.

First, of its kind, the inter-city bus traveller sentiment study finds that comfort, hygiene, and safety are top considerations for travellers; safety is most important to passengers in the south while comfort is relatively more important to those in the north and west. 88 per cent of travellers ready to experience premium electric buses

The study included multiple bus traveller segments- Premium AC, Affordable AC, and Non-AC, using qualitative and quantitative research. A qualitative research survey was also conducted among inter-city bus travel stakeholders like private bus operators, offline ticketing agents and online aggregators. The majority of the intercity bus travellers were working Males with an average 35 years.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Latest Airport Look Is Super Chic, Effortlessly Casual and Cool!.

The study further shows that leisure is the top reason for travel (58 per cent) for travellers across the country, with a preference for travelling with family or friends. The zone-wise data showed that Travel for leisure is higher in the North (70 per cent) compared to the West (56 per cent) and South (55 per cent).

When choosing a mode of transport, comfort, hygiene, and safety are the top considerations and cleanliness.

Post COVID-19, cleanliness and hygiene have become critical to consumers in all facets of life. Safety is the third most important consideration at an overall level.

Among women, however, the hierarchy of factors influencing the choice of mode of travel is different. Safety is the top consideration among women, followed by cleanliness.

The order of these factors also differs by Zones. Safety is most important to travellers in the South, while comfort is relatively more important to those in the North and the West. Travellers in the North also seem to be more price-sensitive as it is the second most important consideration to them, while it ranks fourth in the West and third in the South.

In India, there are about 3,60,000+ inter-city buses, among which only about 50,000 of these buses are AC buses. In this AC buses segment, the premium AC bus market comprises about 15,000 buses. The CAGR growth in the bus AC market is predicted at 20-25 per cent.

Among this segment, going greener while travelling has also seen an uptake. The study has found that when asked about their keenness to travel green with premium electric buses, most travellers showed a high willingness, with 77 per cent willing to pay a premium for these buses.

Speaking on the survey, Anand Parameswaran, Executive Director, Insights Division, Kantar said, "The study covered different phases of travel. There is a clear demand for a seamless, consistent, and elevated consumer experience in all facets of travel. Consumers are also becoming socially conscious and willing to opt for electric buses for a sustainable future."

The study infers that while inter-city travel is developing from an infrastructure perspective, there are many scopes to improve concerning service offerings. Service aspects related to operations like punctuality, cleanliness, mid-point halts, food, and beverages were most important to travellers when choosing a particular bus operator for their inter-city travel.

To address this segment of travellers, NueGo, the flagship inter-city pan Indian electric mobility coach brand of GreenCell Mobility, is pioneering the mass transport sector by offering a world-class travel experience for Indian customers.

Ashok Agarwal, MD & CEO, Green Cell Mobility, said, "NueGo services will soon be rolled out across 75 Indian cities, starting on the Indore- Bhopal route in early June. A customer-centric brand, NueGo buses are a climate-friendly alternative focused on delivering the brilliant basics to the Indian travellers which are at par with global standards."

A unique service offering, NueGo buses will be fitted with innovative technology and offer end to end convenience through customer lounges, app bookings, live tracking, and a seamless customer experience.

https://greencellmobility.com/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)