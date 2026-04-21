Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) star batter KL Rahul is just 50 runs away from overtaking Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni to become the sixth-highest run-getter in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

KL will be taking to the field at Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with some happy memories fresh in his mind, having scored a match-winning half-century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, his home stadium while representing Karnataka in domestic cricket.

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This season has witnessed the stylish opener upping his intent with the bat, scoring at a strike rate of close to 170 and hitting a boundary every 2.6 balls.

The all-time highest run-scorer in IPL history is Virat Kohli of RCB, with 8,908 runs in 273 matches and 265 innings at an average of 39.76, with a strike rate of 133.43, including eight tons and 65 fifties.

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So far in his IPL career, KL has made 5,390 runs in 150 matches and 141 innings at an average of 45.67 and a strike rate of 136.83, including five centuries and 42 fifties, having represented SRH, RCB, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before bringing his talents to DC. His best individual score is 132*.

On the other hand, CSK icon Dhoni, who also played two seasons for Rising Pune Supergiant, has made 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings at an average of 38.30, with a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties and a best score of 84*.

KL has had a mixed bag run in the IPL so far, with 168 runs in five innings at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 168.00, with two fifties and a best score of 92.

Squads: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora(w), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Liam Livingstone, Smaran Ravichandran, Harsh Dubey, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari. (ANI)

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