Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asserted that a "pro-NDA wave" is sweeping Tamil Nadu, expressing confidence that voters will back the BJP-AIADMK alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters on the final day of campaigning, Naidu credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the growing support. "There is a pro-NDA wave. I am totally confident. People are having confidence in the Prime Minister's leadership. That impact is seen everywhere," he said.

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Highlighting the alliance, Naidu added, "It is a very good combination--AIADMK and BJP and allies. That is NDA... I am very confident people will vote this time for NDA. Double engine sarkar, then only there is progress."

The TDP chief also strongly defended the proposed delimitation exercise and women's reservation, questioning opposition from the Congress and DMK. "When we ask what is the reason you are opposing delimitation, there is no answer. Without an answer, opposing it has no meaning. There is no injustice for any state. Women are being accommodated," he said.

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Calling the reform historic, Naidu remarked, "This is an important empowerment. This is a big reform of this decade or even the century. All states will see a 50 per cent increase in seats along with 33 per cent reservation for women. What is wrong in it? Why oppose?"

His remarks come days after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Parliament, stalling delimitation-linked reforms. Naidu had earlier criticised Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for claiming that the Bill's failure was a "victory," accusing them of delaying women's reservation.

Emphasising inclusive development, Naidu said, "Everybody we have to carry together. That is the secret formula of this reservation and delimitation. Politics should be meaningful--for development and progress."

Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The key contest is between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA led by AIADMK. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)