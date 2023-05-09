A one-stop selling and sourcing platform with excellent quality for textile and garment production on display at one of India's largest textile shows

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/PNN): With the participation of over 125 companies, Gartex Texprocess India 2023 will offer the industry a platform to bring forward industry innovations, hold collaborative discussions and leverage the textile industry's strong professional network in textile and garment manufacturing. The trade fair will also act as an insight into garment & apparel production that involves many processing steps, beginning with the idea or design concept and ending with a finished product.

Innovation in garments and apparel machinery has encouraged textile producers worldwide to enhance their equipment in terms of automation, quality, productivity, energy consumption, sustainability and flexibility to meet their customer's needs. Environment-friendly products in today's competitive market are helping the garment industry to introduce modern ideas which are capable of high-efficient production. Today, more items of higher quality can be produced with less labour and running costs because of modern high-performance machinery and logical operating methods. Updated textile machines provide features such as high-speed performance, easy maintenance, high efficiency and increased accuracy making India a major player in the global textile and garment industry.

As one of the most trusted textile and garment machinery exhibitions in the country, Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd said: "Gartex Texprocess India is a premier platform showcasing revolutionary advancements with innovative products and technologies, defining latest trends in the industry through the co-located Denim Show and Screen Print India - Textile. The exhibition highlights the rapid technological changes, leading brands with the latest technological offerings in screen printing, digital sublimation and textile printing to potential business visitors. We will also see CEOs, senior industry representatives, ministries and departments of the central & state governments, user industries and specialists converge under one roof. We are grateful to have been consistently supported and trusted by the government bodies, industry and supporting associations."

Recognising the potential impact of Gartex Texprocess India, Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd stated, "Gartex Texprocess India is a great platform that has been instrumental in unifying various stakeholders within the garment and textile manufacturing supply chain. India has shown that it is innovative and self-reliant when it comes to the textile and garment sector. Gartex Texprocess India will showcase the value-added benefits of Indian products on the show floors, with the support of industry associations; we intend to bring strong value to our trade fair for lucrative business engagements of the industry."

The Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess will see top brands such as IIGM, E.H Turel, Balaji Sewing Machines, True Colour, Jaysynth, Mehala, Orange O tech, DCC, Epson, Jindal Worldwide, Raymond UCO Denim and more displaying unique inventions on the show floor.

Screen Print India showcases new technological capabilities:

Screen Printing plays a major role in today's manufacturing industry and holds a prominent position among brands for high-volume production. With technological developments in this space, screen printing has also made the manufacturing business more economical than ever.

The trade fair has been a pioneering force in introducing new trends to the Indian textile and garment industry. It has successfully recognized the industry's potential and brought in trusted names from domestic and international markets alike leading to a continuous rise in the number of exhibitors and visitors each year. Industry bodies extending their support to the three-day exhibition are Ministry of Textile, Denim Manufacturers Associations (DMA) and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

With preparations underway, Gartex Texprocess India 2023 is set out to be an insightful and productive business event. The second edition in Mumbai will begin a new chapter from 11-13 May, 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC.

