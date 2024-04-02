VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 2: The Synergy Group ushers in a new era for the music industry in India by offering unparalleled facilities for music production, along with comprehensive educational programmes. Its commitment to quality, innovation, and community makes Synergy Group a beacon for artists and creative minds, promising to shape the future of music production and education in the region.

In a new development poised to sharpen the contours of music production and education in India, The Synergy Group has unveiled a three-pronged initiative. This ambitious programme is designed to seamlessly integrate premier music production capabilities with an expansive educational agenda, heralding a new era of innovation and excellence within the audio industry, based out of the National Capital Region (NCR).

"It's been my dream for a long time to own my studio and create a space that musicians can call their home and be a source of inspiration and an integral part of the music community. I've wanted to do this even before I studied audio. But it took 20 years to build it and to genuinely know each aspect of running it apart from putting together an amazing team to run the space with," says Rohan Solomon, the Founder and CEO at The Synergy Group, which includes Synergy Audio Productions, Synergy Institute of Music, and Synergy Audio Institute. These entities reflect his ambition to enhance the standards of music production and education. During his tenure in New York, Solomon has worked with distinguished artists like John Legend and Anderson Paak in the capacity of an audio engineer. His illustrious 20-year career is marked by numerous hits that have dominated radio charts and include Grammy submissions both as a producer and a singer-songwriter.

New epoch in music production

Synergy Audio Productions aka Synergy Studio is a new cutting-edge music production facility in Gurugram that blends traditional musical artistry with the latest recording technology. It offers artists a space to explore and refine their sound under the guidance of a seasoned producer with a global perspective. Synergy Studio is designed to meet the evolving needs of musicians, sound engineers, and creative professionals in the region. It is equipped with an array of high-end outboard gear. The studio's infrastructure, designed by leading experts in acoustic engineering from Munro Acoustics, ensures a seamless blend of analogue warmth and digital clarity. Central to its operation is a Solid State Logic AWS 948 Delta console, complemented by Barefoot MicroMain27 monitors, setting a new standard for sound quality and production finesse.

A community for creative expression

More than a recording space, Synergy Studio is conceived as a community hub for artists. With its innovative approach, the studio extends its services to accommodate podcasts, voice-over artists, and audiobook recordings. Unique to its design is a dedicated vocal booth, specifically tailored for voiceovers and audiobooks, showcasing the studio's commitment to diverse audio production needs. The studio distinguishes itself not only through its technical capabilities but also through its atmosphere. It offers a creative sanctuary with amenities designed to foster a relaxed and inspiring environment. A stunning balcony, pool table, coffee machine, and a PlayStation room equipped with a piano contribute to a relaxed vibe.

Sound engineering gurukul

Integral to its mission, Synergy Studio houses the Synergy Audio Institute, dedicated to the education of aspiring musicians and sound engineers. This initiative marks a significant leap forward in music education, offering comprehensive programmes that blend theoretical knowledge with practical, hands-on experience in a real-world studio environment. The institute's curriculum is crafted to provide students with a deep understanding of audio production, backed by exposure to industry-standard hardware and software. This educational approach ensures that graduates are not only proficient in the technical aspects of music production but are also prepared to navigate the complexities of the music industry.

Institute for Aspiring Musicians

Meanwhile, Synergy Institute of Music serves as an incubator for musical talent, offering an immersive learning environment that bridges theoretical knowledge with practical application. The curriculum is designed to cater to a diverse range of musical interests and career aspirations, reflecting Solomon's comprehensive understanding of the music industry garnered through years of experience on the global stage. The institute's commitment to nurturing talent is evident in its holistic approach to music education, which emphasises not only technical proficiency but also creative expression and innovation. Through its comprehensive programmes and state-of-the-art facilities, the institute is poised to become a cornerstone of the music education landscape in Delhi, inspiring and shaping the careers of the next generation of music industry professionals.

By marrying cutting-edge production techniques with comprehensive educational frameworks, The Synergy Group is not just aiming to cultivate a new generation of talented musicians and sound engineers but also to transform NCR into a hub of audio innovation.

