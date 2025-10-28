India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28: In a glittering ceremony that brought together the titans of Indian education at Novotel Hyderabad, Ms. Tejaswi Butta, the dynamic CEO of Meridian Schools, was conferred with the 'Young Innovative Women Edupreneur in School Education' award for ET Education Leaders Awards 2025. This prestigious accolade serves as a powerful testament to her revolutionary vision and unwavering commitment to redefining the K12 landscape in India.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results and Highlights, October 27: CM Punk and Jey Uso Face-Off Ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Retain Women's Tag Titles and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

The award, presented by one of the leading consortiums of national educational bodies, recognises Ms. Tejaswi's exceptional leadership, innovative pedagogy, and her significant role in establishing Meridian Schools as a synonym for holistic and future-ready education.

Under Ms. Butta's astute leadership, one of the best cbse schools in hyderabad, Meridian Schools has transcended the conventional definition of a school. Her philosophy is built on a simple yet profound foundation: education must not only prepare students for exams but for life. This has been actualized through several key contributions:

Also Read | Lionel Messi Hopeful of Representing Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026 Despite Age Concerns, Says 'It's Something Extraordinary but I'd Like To Be There'.

* Holistic Development as a Core Tenet: Understanding that a student's potential cannot be measured by academics alone, she has championed a culture where performing arts, robust sports programmes, and mental well-being initiatives are given equal importance. This 'global-child' approach ensures Meridian students are confident, empathetic, and resilient individuals, imbibing the motto of 'Connecting the Mind & Heart'.

* Leveraging Technology as an Enabler: Long before the post-pandemic shift, Ms. Butta foresaw the integral role of technology. She spearheaded the integration of smart classrooms, AI-powered learning analytics for personalized education paths, and a state-of-the-art digital infrastructure that makes learning immersive, engaging, and accessible.

* Building a Community of Learners: Her vision extends beyond the school gates. Through numerous educator training initiatives further through the 'Meridian Centre of Excellence', parent engagements & community outreach programs. She has fostered a collaborative ecosystem where teachers, parents, and students are partners in the educational journey.

The award shines a light not just on the leader but on the institution she has built. One of the, Meridian Schools, which is count as top ib curriculum schools in Hyderabad under her guidance, has become a brand synonymous with furthering academic rigour & excellence - consistently producing outstanding board results and university placements.

Upon receiving the honour, Ms. Butta remarked, "This award is not a culmination, but a validation of our collective mission at Meridian Schools. It belongs to every educator in our family who dares to innovate, every parent who trusts us, and every student who inspires us to do better each day. Our work is to continually evolve and provide an education that is relevant, transformative, and compassionate. This recognition fuels our resolve to reach even greater heights."

This award solidifies Ms. Tejaswi Butta's position as a thought leader and a driving force in Indian education. Her journey is an inspiration to aspiring edupreneurs, proving that with innovation, passion, and a student-centric vision, it is possible to build institutions that truly shape the future.

For more information on Meridian Schools and their programmes, visit www.meridianschool.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)