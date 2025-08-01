PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a leading global speciality chemicals company, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company's unaudited results were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held earlier today.

Also Read | Ohio: Woman Gives Birth to ‘World's Oldest Baby’ Thaddeus Daniel Pierce From Embryo Frozen More Than 30 Years Ago in 1994.

Q1 FY26 unfolded amid an exceptionally volatile macroeconomic environment, marked by steep corrections in key raw materials like benzene and aniline, geopolitical uncertainties, and ongoing trade disruptions. These external factors led to short-term pricing pressure and supply chain challenges. Despite these headwinds, AIL maintained operational continuity, ensured stable volume and continued advancing its long-term growth agenda.

On a consolidated basis, income from operations stood at ₹ 1,867 Cr, compared to ₹ 2,214 Cr in Q4 FY25. EBITDA stood at ₹ 215 Cr, while Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹ 43 Cr. While financial performance was impacted in the short term, the underlying health of the business remains strong, backed by our diversified portfolio, customer engagement, expanded capacities and disciplined execution.

Also Read | 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube: Aamir Khan's Team Apologises After Apple Users Charged Extra To Watch the Film, Says Issue Is Being Fixed - View Statement.

Financial Highlights (Q1 FY26)

* Revenue: ₹ 1,867 Cr, reflecting near-term impact of raw-material corrections and deferred export flows* EBITDA: ₹ 215 Cr, with margins affected by input price volatility and temporary operational disruptions* PAT: ₹ 43 Cr, in line with operational trends and higher interest and depreciation

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Suyog Kotecha, CEO and Executive Director, said:

"This was a uniquely challenging quarter shaped by global and regional volatility. Yet, what remained consistent was our commitment to long-term value creation. Our volumes stayed resilient, key capacity expansions are ramping up, and our green and circular initiatives continue progressing as planned. We are already seeing signs of normalisation in customer activity, raw material costs, and logistics, which reinforces our confidence in a stronger performance ahead. With the recent development on the US tariff front, we are closely monitoring the situation to ascertain the impact and plan appropriate actions."

Business Highlights

* Inventory Losses: A steep decline in prices of Key RM, such as Benzene and Aniline, trailing softer international prices, resulted in inventory losses during the quarter.* Stable Core Performance: Except for the deferment in shipments due to logistics issues, Volume trends remained largely intact across most key product lines and segments, demonstrating gradual recovery in diversified end-use demand.* Expanded Capacities: Scale-up of MMA capacities from 200 KTPA to 260 KTPA will support volume growth in the coming quarters.* Energy Applications: QoQ volume remains flat due to delays in bulk shipments from June to July. Increased market reach will support the volume ramp-up from the expanded capacities.

Base Business: Recovery visible in agro intermediates despite pricing pressures. Demand from dyes, pigments and pharma held steady. The Polymer and Additives segment is showing mixed trends across different product value chains.

Strategic Updates

* Zone IV Project: Progressing on track with commissioning targeted in a phased manner from H2FY26, marking a key foray into multiple new advanced chemistries.* Augene Chemicals JV (with Superform): Construction and market development are advancing steadily; commissioning expected in H1 CY26.* Re Aarti JV ( with ReSL): Pilot plastic waste recycling plant in Hyderabad on schedule; technology design finalised and vendor alignment in progress* Green Energy Transition: First solar PPA-linked facility to begin power supply this year; second hybrid plant expected by early FY27

While Q1 presented temporary challenges, AIL's long-term strategy remains firmly intact with key growth drivers - Sustained demand recovery across end-user sectors such as energy, polymers, and dyes, ongoing commissioning and scale-up of high-value chemistries, strong traction in sustainability-led platforms and flexible manufacturing infrastructure enabling adaptability.

With these pillars in place, AIL is well-positioned to navigate near-term uncertainty and deliver consistent, value-led growth across global markets.

About AIL

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies, combining process chemistry with scale-up engineering competence. The Company ranks globally 1st - 4th position for 75% of its portfolio and is a "Partner of Choice" for various Major Global & Domestic Customers. At the heart of AIL's operations is a dedication to sustainable development, seamlessly integrating environmental stewardship into its business model by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a robust infrastructure to deliver solutions that balance economic growth with ecological responsibility. The Company's commitment to innovative and sustainable practices and immense care for its people and the planet defines its path to success.

Website: www.aarti-industries.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aarti-industries/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610938/5146178/Aarti_Industries_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)