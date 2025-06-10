VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 10: Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE:539528], an integrated healthcare company dedicated to holistic wellness and innovation, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore with an initial capital investment of SGD 10,000.

Highlights:-

* Aayush Wellness Limited Stock Price at 52 week High of Rs. 151.05 per share

* Income from Operations jump multifold to Rs. 73.34 crore in FY 2024-25

* Net Profit for FY 25 was reported at Rs. 3.05 crore, 434% rise Y-o-Y

* Company is planning expansion into preventive healthcare with Smart Health Kiosks & Medical Support centre; To Invest upto Rs. 25 crore in the expansion

This strategic expansion marks a significant step in the company's global growth strategy and will serve as a launchpad for its nutraceutical and healthcare products across the rapidly expanding Southeast Asian markets.

Mr. Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness said, "Our new Singapore-based subsidiary will enable us to tap into one of the world's most dynamic wellness markets, offering greater agility in operations, regulatory efficiency, and direct access to high-growth ASEAN economies. This is a critical step toward building a global wellness brand."

Unlocking Regional Potential:

The Southeast Asian nutraceutical market is projected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%, driven by rising health consciousness, urbanization, and preference for preventive healthcare solutions.

Singapore, in particular, stands out as a key market and gateway for regional expansion. The country's nutraceutical sector is valued at over USD 1.3 billion, with steady growth driven by an aging population, high per capita health spending, and a consumer base that actively seeks functional foods, dietary supplements, and herbal wellness solutions. Its strong regulatory framework and international connectivity make it an ideal base for Aayush Wellness's global ambitions.

Key Focus Areas of the Subsidiary:

* Localizing product offerings to align with regulatory and cultural preferences.

* Forging strategic partnerships and e-commerce distribution channels across ASEAN.

* Driving export growth from India while expanding the company's international brand presence.

* Establishing a regional R&D and innovation hub to adapt to market-specific wellness trends.

Aligned with Aayush Wellness's Vision:

This development is in line with Aayush Wellness Limited's broader mission to deliver science-backed, sustainable, and natural healthcare solutions globally. The company aims to use its new presence in Singapore to not only access markets in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, but also to establish a foundation for future global partnerships and innovation.

For the Financial year 2024-25 ended 31st March 2025. company has reported income from operations of Rs. 73.34 crore for FY2024-25, multifold growth as compared to the income from operations of Rs. 60 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Net profit of the company for the FY 2024-25 was reported at Rs. 3.05 crore, 434% rise Y-o-Y as compared to the net profit of Rs. 57 lakh in the corresponding period in FY 2023-24.

The stock price was up and touched 52 week high of Rs. 151.05 per share on 9 June 2025. The share price was in the buyer circuit for the last many days with good volumes.

Aayush Wellness is also taking ambitious strides into offline preventive healthcare. Company has launched its first healthcare centre in Virar (Mumbai), Maharashtra. Inspired by the E Sanjeevani National Telemedicine Service of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Aayush Wellness has installed a health ATM that shall conduct a wide range of diagnostics tests, in 2-3 minutes, maintain digital health records, and also facilitate Telemedicine to address health deficiencies before they become critical.

The Company plans to invest up to Rs. 25 crores in the first phase and shall review further investments based on business requirements. This expansion will increase company's physical presence across geographies all over India, improve the offline distribution network for our products and provide complete preventive healthcare solutions under one roof.

The Cloud Clinic model through this Health ATM is unique as it will deliver affordable yet high quality healthcare services to under privileged population of India. Solution offer by the company not only promotes early detection and prevention but also empowers individuals, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas, to take charge of their health in an accessible, cost-effective manner."

The health ATM shall be able to conduct a up to 59 test including blood test, sugar test, Urine test, Haemoglobin test, skin test, eye test, cancer risk test, Lipid Profile test, and other basic health checkups, at a very affordable price. Further, the health ATM shall also facilitate Telemedicine, maintain Digital Health Records, Cloud connectivity generates smart reports and integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to benefit majority of the Indian Population

About Aayush Wellness Limited: (ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company)

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528], established in 1989 is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. We are India's preventive healthcare company committed to offer quality products and services to enhance the consumer well-being. Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services. For more information, please visit www.aayushwellness.com

