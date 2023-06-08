Abhishek Agarwal to donate 10,000+ tickets of Prabhas' Adipurush for free to government schools, orphanages & old age homes across Telangana

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 8: Tollywood producer Abhishek Agarwal has been making some path-breaking movies of late and scored Pan India hits like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. The producer has an interesting line-up of movies.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App Launches New Feature 'Channels' for Broadcast Messaging.

Interim Abhishek Agarwal has announced to donate 10,000+ tickets of Rebel Star Prabhas' Epic Mythological film Adipurush for free. The tickets would be given to Government Schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes Across Telangana.

The statement reads: "This June, let us celebrate the most noble one. Let's celebrate the Maryada Purushottham. Let's celebrate Adipurush.

Also Read | BSNL Revival: Cabinet Sanctions INR 89047 Crore for Nationwide 4G, 5G Upgrade.

Every chapter of Lord Shri Ram is a lesson to mankind. This generation needs to learn about him and follow his Divine Footsteps.

Let's immerse in an experience like never before. 10,000+ Tickets (Across Telangana) Would be given to all the Government schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes for Free by Abhishek Agarwal.

All you have to do is call the number below, share your details and register. We will send you the tickets.

Contact: 9505034567, Email: info@agarwalarts.com

It's a great gesture by Abhishek Agarwal, given it's a great opportunity for those who can't afford to buy a ticket to watch the movie.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)