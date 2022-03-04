New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/Target Media): In a great moment of pride, anchor Abhishek Mhatre received the Trendsetter 2022 award, powered by Times Applaud, for being the most iconic anchor in Mumbai.

The award was presented to him by none other than, Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at an event held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, on February 24, 2022. The award ceremony was organized by Times Applaud, a notable digital news portal to recognize individuals, leaders & institution who initiates, advocate, or leave a powerful impact on people and society.

"Anchoring is a specialized skill and is not just a person speaking over the mic to fill in the gaps between agendas." says Abhishek Mhatre. The iconic anchor further said, "One can have best arrangements with respect to venue, food and entertainment, decoration, but what truly makes the event come alive and successful is the host/anchor who connects all these dots together to complete the representation. It needs great skill to have the attendees involved in the proceedings of an event."

Apart from being a recipient himself, the awardee, with all humility, was kind enough to host the glittering Trendsetter 2022 award ceremony that witnessed eminent personalities from all walks of life, including famous playback singer Kumar Sanu and CEO Liveshala Education Pvt Ltd, Sarit Agarwal.

Abhishek Mhatre is a presenter who has redefined anchoring on stage. This top-notch host instantly connects with his audience and fills the event with energy, excitement, and enthusiasm. The anchor's hosting skills keep the audience enthralled throughout the performance irrespective of the event's theme. Be it Celebrity Live Concerts, Award Ceremony, Fashion Shows, Workshops, Corporate Shows, Conferences, Product Launches, Seminars, Promotions, Sangeet / Wedding Events, Birthday Parties, College Fests, etc., Abhishek Mhatre is one reliable name that stands out as an impeccable host, anchor, performer, and a presenter.

The versatile anchor has an excellent presence of mind and a unique sense of humour. With these inborn traits, he can orchestrate the flow of an event. His crisp and well-modulated speech shapes the event, gives it life, and creates the right ambiance. The way he understands the on-stage dynamics is unmatched. The way he adds fun to the occasions, especially in social ceremonies with activities like witty question-answer sessions or having someone from the audience to participate for you, praising them for their attention, and the spirit, is surreal.

Being a popular anchor from Mumbai, Abhishek has loaded with back-to-back assignments in multiple locations. However, the workload never forces the versatile anchor to compromise on his performance. One will always see him making the people swoon with his stellar and energetic performance.

