Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: AccessifyLabs has appointed Vishal Pujar as Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Digital Accessibility and Inclusion, strengthening its global delivery leadership and accessibility practice as the company expands across enterprise and regulated markets.

Vishal brings experience across digital accessibility, quality engineering, and product development. Over the years, he has worked closely with product teams, engineering leaders, and compliance stakeholders to build accessible digital systems that perform well in real-world conditions.

He steps into the role at a time when accessibility is becoming part of core product thinking rather than a late-stage fix. Organizations are increasingly looking at accessibility as a way to improve usability, reduce friction in digital journeys, and make platforms more inclusive for a wider range of users.

"Accessibility is where purpose meets execution," Vishal said. "Inclusive design doesn't just support compliance, it improves how products work for everyone. At AccessifyLabs, the focus will be on building accessibility programs that are practical, scalable, and embedded into everyday development and delivery processes."

Practical Experience Across Accessibility and Product Delivery

Vishal has led accessibility initiatives across sectors, including banking, finance, insurance, and automotive services. His work has involved hands-on auditing, accessibility testing, remediation planning, and implementation support for enterprise digital products.

He is a certified IAAP CPWA (CPACC, WAS) and has extensive working knowledge of WCAG, along with ADA and Section 508 requirements. His technical experience includes working with assistive technologies, along with accessibility testing tools.

In addition to technical implementation, Vishal has led training and enablement programs for distributed teams. He has conducted accessibility workshops and training sessions in multiple regions, including North America and Asia, helping development and QA teams adopt accessibility as their regular workflow.

He has also worked as a Digital QA Test Manager and Scrum Master, giving him a strong understanding of how accessibility needs to fit into agile delivery models and product release cycles.

Building Structured Accessibility Programs at Scale

Vishal Pujar will focus on developing organized, scalable accessibility programs for enterprise clients and boosting worldwide delivery operations in his position at AccessifyLabs. His strategy focuses on developing repeatable governance frameworks, assisting with implementation and remediation, and incorporating accessibility into design and development lifecycles.

Along with this, he will provide the tools, training, and delivery standards for engineering and QA teams in all areas. Moving enterprises away from discrete audits and toward ongoing, quantifiable accessibility initiatives that enhance long-term digital quality and user experience.

Supporting Inclusive Digital Growth

AccessifyLabs has been working with organizations that want to move beyond one-time compliance exercises and instead build accessibility into their digital strategy. The company's approach combines manual audits, advisory services, developer enablement, and long-term monitoring to support ongoing accessibility performance.

With Vishal joining the leadership team, AccessifyLabs aims to strengthen execution across global programs while continuing to support clients in building inclusive digital platforms.

"Accessibility, when done right, improves usability, customer experience, and product quality," Vishal added. "It's a practical investment in better digital systems."

