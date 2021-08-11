Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI/Mediawire): India's prominent film director, writer and producer Hansal Mehta has been roped in to judge MX TakaTak's recent initiative, #MainBhiSuperstar.

Celebrating the platform's one-year milestone, MX TakaTak has announced one of the biggest talent hunts for the UGC category, which will give aspiring actors a chance to star in an MX Original Series.

The critically acclaimed filmmaker is best known for his OTT hit Scam 1992 and Shahid, for which he won the National Film Award along with his direction for classics like City Lights, Aligarh and Simran. The director, who has given a break to many new faces in the entertainment fraternity, has a flair for selecting outstanding talent and will handpick fresh faces from this initiative.

The parameters to judge the candidates would be their acting skills, their natural talent to express and showcase different emotions. Based on the entries received,Hansal Mehta will shortlist the top 3 creators who will get a once in a lifetime chance to be featured in a web series on MX Player.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hansal Mehta says, "Kudos to MX TakTak for bringing forth one of this talent hunt initiative in the user-generated content space. I've always believed in the power of talent and the advent of such platforms gives talent a great opportunity to flourish. #MainBhiSuperstar is a perfect opportunity for talent from across the country that seek ways to make a name in the industry. I look forward to being a part of this exciting journey and picking 3 remarkable actors from the entries."

Watch the video here: https://share.mxtakatak.com/B0SH3wFt

#MainBhiSuperstar challenge requires the participants to submit their 15-sec video clips on the app under the titular hashtag. It gives all participants the chance to act out their favorite scene from any movie clip in their own unique ways, displaying their acting skills and creativity to the best extent.

Putting out their interim expertise for the world to see, the top 3 performers would be selected for individual roles in an MX Original Series that will stream on MX Player that is home to over 200Mn monthly active users in India.

