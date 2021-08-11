Bengaluru, August 11: Nearly 250 children in Bengaluru contracted COVID-19 in the past five days. According to the data by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), 242 children below the age of 19 years were tested positive for coronavirus in the past five days. Out of the total infected children, 106 are below nine years, while 136 are between 9 to 19 years.

The state health department has warned that COVID-19 cases in children may rise in the coming days, and the number can also become triple. The authorities have asked parents to keep children inside homes and should follow all COVID-19 protocols. COVID-19: Night Curfew to Continue in Karnataka's Ballari, Vijayanagara.

“All we can do is protect our children from this virus by keeping them inside the home. Children will not have much immunity compared to elder ones. It is highly recommended to parents that they keep children inside the home and follow all the COVID-19 norms,” reported CNN News18 quoting a BBMP official as saying.

The data was released by the BBMP at the time when there is a rise in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka over the past few days. The Karnataka government imposed strict COVID-19 restrictions along the Kerala border. The state government ordered night and weekend curfews in all the districts. Entries along state borders with Kerala and Maharashtra have also been restricted.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 1,338 new cases of coronavirus and 31 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,21,049 and the death toll to 36,848. Out of 31 deaths reported on Tuesday, eight were from Dakshina Kannada, followed by Uttara Kannada with four, Bengaluru Urban and Hassan with three each, Kolar and Mysuru with two.

