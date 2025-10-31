VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: SPC -- a bootstrapped, profit-making, and leading CA-education company -- has onboarded Mr. Sunil Singhania, the visionary Founder of Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, as its Lead Investor and Strategic Partner at a valuation of INR 240 crores.

This Pre-IPO strategic investment by Sunil Singhania's Family Office reflects strong institutional confidence in SPC's vision, scalability, and IPO-readiness. An IPO is the company's next major step, unlocking greater scale and value for investors.

"SPC is a growing and committed company led by a proud and visionary founder, Swapnil Patni. I see massive growth potential in SPC and a strong purpose to transform education through innovation and technology," said Mr. Sunil Singhania.

Swapnil Patni, Founder of SPC, added: "We're honored to welcome Sunil Singhania Sir. His guidance will accelerate SPC's next phase of growth and innovation in the education space. His backing will be a complete game-changer." He further noted that students will also benefit through access to unmatched quality education in the commerce domain.

The transaction was facilitated by Hem Securities Ltd., a full-service investment-banking firm renowned for its expertise in merchant banking, SME IPOs, and M&A; advisory.

About SPC

SPC Founded in 2008 by Swapnil Patni (CA, CS, LLB, B.Com), SPC is India's leading classes in commerce and CA education based out of pune. Known for its online and offline programs, SPC operates through an in-house OTT platform delivering live and recorded lectures across India.

SPC has produced over 600 All India Rankers (including nine times AIR 1) and runs India's first CA Residential Campus -- SPC Gurukul (Pune), combining academics, mentorship, and holistic development.

With 3 lakh learners across 1,800+ pin codes, 150+ franchise partners, and a strong digital community, SPC continues to lead India's commerce-education ecosystem through innovation, technology, and consistent results.

Swapnil Patni -- The Visionary Behind SPC

Under his leadership, SPC has transformed into a national brand symbolizing innovation, quality, and trust in commerce education. Known for his creativity, discipline, and strategic mindset, he brings over 17 years of experience and deep expertise in launching and scaling new verticals successfully.

He has broken the traditional boundaries of commerce education and transformed SPC into a market-leading powerhouse. With aggressive expansion into residential learning and multiple commerce verticals alongside CA already in motion, he is steering SPC toward unstoppable, nationwide growth. The mission is clear and unapologetically bold: capture every major commerce segment and redefine who leads the future of Indian commerce education.

