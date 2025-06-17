PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: "Kalpavriksha Sankalp" Dedicated to Acharya Sushil Kumarji Maharaji at the Inauguration of his Birth Centenary Celebrations. which The Centenary year shall will be celebrated as Environment Year. It was inaugurated with great reverence and grandeur at the Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The landmark event was organized by Vishwa Ahimsa Sangh Trust to commemorate the environmental vision and lifelong dedication of Acharya Ji towards ecological harmony and non-violence.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including the 14th President of India, Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind, General Secretary of RSS, Hon'ble Shri Dattatreya Hosabale, President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hon'ble Shri Alok Kumar, Swami Chidananda Saraswati Ji, senior thinker Shri Krishna Saha Vidyarthi, and Sh Kishore Makwana, Chairman of National Commission of Scheduled Castes and leadership from the Vishwa Ahimsa Sangh Trust, it's Vice Chairman Kamal Oswal, Managing Trustee Gautam Oswal, Trustee Kuldeep Jain, Sadhvi Laxitaji and Delhi VHP President Kapil Khanna. Notable supporters of the initiative, including Satya Bhushan Jain and Shri Gopal Arya, were also in attendance. The ceremony commenced with a solemn minute's silence in remembrance of the victims of a recent plane crash. This was followed by an environmental protection pledge taken by all attendees, reaffirming their commitment to ecological preservation.

In a symbolic gesture, Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind and Shri Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the "Environment Centenary Festival" by offering sacred water to the Kalpavriksha, planted at the feet of Acharya Ji's image--an embodiment of his environmental ideals. Sadhvi Deepti Ji, spiritual successor of Acharya Sushil Kumar Ji, welcomed guests with the gift of a plant and emphasized Gurudev's enduring impact: "Gurudev is that flower whose fragrance remains in our lives even today." She recalled Acharya Ji's leadership in the historic Aravali Bachao Abhiyan, where over 53,000 people took an oath to protect the environment under his guidance. In a powerful pledge, she announced that "Kalpavriksha Sankalp": "Between June 15, 2025, and June 2026, one crore Kalpavrikshas will be planted nationwide. Anyone planting nine trees will be honored as a 'Paryavaran Veer'." She further echoed Acharya Ji's belief: "Soil, water, sunlight, and air are the true medicines for all diseases. We must each plant 9 Kalpavrikshas - to save the Earth, water, our families, and to purify the air."

Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji paid tribute, stating "Those who live only for themselves die, but those who live for society are remembered. Acharya Sushil Kumarji lives on through his selfless deeds." Alok Kumar added "Today's world is plagued by violence and conflict. Without compassion, there can be no peace. Feeling the pain of others is the first step toward global harmony."

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri Gautam Oswal, expressing gratitude to all dignitaries and supporters. Shri Satyabhushan Jain, one of the convenors of the celebrations applauded Sadhvi Deepti Ji's Kalpavriksha vision and pledged his full support to the mission.

