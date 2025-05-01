Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 1 (ANI): Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the company of the Adani Group, reported a consolidated EBITDA rising by 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16,722 crore, driven by continued strong operational performance from incubating businesses.

According to the financial report filed by the company with the exchanges, the EBITDA of incubating businesses was up by 68 per cent which stood at Rs. 10,025 crore.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, is an alternative measure of a company's overall financial performance.

The consolidated profit before tax (PBT) increased 16 per cent to Rs 6,533 crore, while revenue grew by a modest 2 per cent to Rs 1,00,365 crore.

The company also recorded an significant gain of Rs 3,946 crore from the sale of its stake in Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL).

"At Adani Enterprises, we are building businesses that will define the way forward for India's infrastructure and energy sector," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"Our robust performance in FY25 is a direct outcome of our strengths in scale, speed and sustainability. Impressive growth across our incubating businesses reflects the power of disciplined execution, future-focused investments and a commitment to operational excellence, innovation and sustainability. As we scale up in energy transition, airports, data centers and mining services, we are creating new market leaders that will drive India's growth story for decades to come. Each success across our incubation spectrum accelerates our mission to create long-term value and catalyses India's emergence as a global economic powerhouse," Adani added.

The company said that the incubation strength of AEL is strongly validated by these results.

The consistency in the performance and growth of its incubating businesses is being reflected in each quarterly results over the last few years, the company added in a statement.

AEL has not only delivered robust operational and financial performance but also has remained focused on the timely completion of large infra projects, capacity extension and asset utilization of its businesses, the statement added.

The company's role as an incubator of next-generation infrastructure and energy businesses continues to deliver returns.

In the fourth quarter, Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) secured financial closure for the expansion of its solar cell and module manufacturing lines by 6 GW.

ANIL also completed a wind power capacity expansion to 2.25 GW, deploying a mix of wind turbine models.

Data center subsidiary AdaniConnex successfully completed and operationalised its Noida data center with an initial 10 MW capacity.

Meanwhile, in the mining sector, AEL's Mining Services arm commenced operations at the Parsa coal block and achieved its first customer delivery.

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship Company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business organisations.

Over the years, AEL has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities.

Having successfully built sizeable and scalable businesses like Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar, the Company has contributed to make India self-reliant with its robust businesses, the company added. (ANI)

