Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 28 (ANI): Adani Green's energy sales increased 42 per cent year-on-year with consistent strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2025-26 - April-June, the company's earnings showed.

The Adani Group company's energy sales increased by 42 per cent year-on-year to 10,479 million units, with this quarter itself exceeding annual energy sales of 2021-22 (3 years ago).

The company's revenue increased by 31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,312 crore during the quarter.

The EBITDA increased by 31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,108 crore. The cash profit surged by 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,744 crore.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), one of India's largest and fastest-growing pure-play renewable energy companies, has announced financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025, on Monday.

The company attributed strong revenue, EBITDA and cash profit growth to robust greenfield capacity addition of 4.9 GW, deployment of advanced renewable energy technologies, superior plant performance, and deployment of new capacities in resource-rich sites in Khavda, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy, said, "During Q1 FY26, we added 1.6 GW of greenfield renewable energy capacity, bringing our total increase to 4.9 GW over the past year--an achievement unmatched in India's transition toward clean energy. Our investments in the massive RE development at Khavda in Gujarat, as well as other resource-rich sites, are delivering results both in terms of superior operational performance and industry-best EBITDA margins."

"We are on track to achieve our 2030 target of 50 GW RE capacity with at least 5 GW of hydro pumped storage along with battery storage. Further, battery storage is also a key part of our future strategy. We remain committed to supporting national energy transition and security ambitions as well as maintaining our ESG leadership, highlighted by our top rankings in the FTSE Russel ESG assessment and recognition at the Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards 2025."

AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions. AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 15.8 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. (ANI)

