Patna (Bihar) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Adani Group on Thursday pledged to increase ten-fold the conglomerate's investment in Bihar, besides foraying into new sectors in which they did not have a footprint in the eastern state.

Addressing Bihar Business Connect 2023, Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil and Gas) of Adani Enterprises, said the group intends to raise its investment in the state to Rs 8,700 crore from the current Rs 850 crore.

"We will invest in three additional areas and generate 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities," Pranav Adani said on the occasion. The Adani Group aims to raise its godown storage capacity from 1 lakh square feet to 65 lakh square feet, with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore.

"Two large-size godowns will come up in the state, one of which will be set up in the capital city Patna," the official said. Further, the Adani Group wants to raise its storage capacity in Purnea, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Kishanganj, and Araria with an investment of Rs 900 crore. Further in his address, Pranav Adani said the group wants to expand its city gas network in Gaya and Nalanda with an estimated investment of Rs 200 crore.

Adani Wilmar, the conglomerate FMCG company, will make its mark in the eastern state.

"Initially, we will start with wheat processing unit, a solvent extractor unit, and a co-generation power unit," he said.

In Sasaram and Rohtas, the group said Rs 800 crore will be spent to set up paddy processing plants.

During the event, the Adani Group representative also announced it will invest Rs 2,500 crore for cement manufacturing plants in Warisaliganj and Mahabal.

"Our target is to produce 10 million tonne of cement annually, and our investments are expected to generate about 3,000 jobs," he said.

The third area in which the conglomerate wishes to enter is smart meter manufacturing.

"Now Bihar is shifting towards smart meters. We will install more than 28 lakh smart meters across Siwan, Saran, Gopalganj, Vaishali, and Samastipur to bring in automation in the power sector," he said.

The investments in smart meter manufacturing would be about Rs 3,100 crore. (ANI)

