Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 9 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has reported robust financial results for the second quarter and the first half ending September 30, 2023, showcasing remarkable growth across key metrics.

According to a press release by Adani, APSEZ witnessed a substantial YoY revenue growth of 26 per cent, reaching Rs 12,894 Crores during H1 FY24.

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) recorded an impressive YoY growth of 49 per cent, amounting to Rs 7,429 Crores.

Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 33 per cent YoY, reaching Rs 3,881 Crores.

The port EBITDA margin expanded by 220 basis points (bps) YoY to 72 per cent in H1 FY24.

APSEZ achieved record cargo volumes of 203 MMT during H1 FY24 across its 8 ports and terminals.

Mundra Port, the flagship port, celebrated 25 years of successful operations, handling over 16 MMT of cargo in a month and achieving the 4 Mn TEUs milestone in just 203 days.

APSEZ expanded its logistics business, adding 11 rakes, Loni ICD, and warehouses at Mumbai and Indore during H1 FY24.

Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ expressed satisfaction with the company's outstanding performance, citing a 14 per cent YoY increase in cargo volume and improved operational efficiencies contributing to the 72 per cent domestic ports EBITDA during H1 FY24.

Adani said, "APSEZ achieved another milestone by registering its highest ever half-yearly revenue of Rs 12,894 Crore, EBITDA of Rs 7,429 Crore and cargo volumes of 203 MMT during H1 FY24. The splendid performance was on the back of a 14 per cent YoY increase in cargo volume coupled with improving operational efficiencies at our ports, which has resulted in our domestic ports EBITDA improving by 220bps YoY to 72 per cent during H1 FY24."

APSEZ's under-construction port in Sri Lanka secured a funding commitment of USD 553 million from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The logistics business recorded significant growth, with rail volumes up 25 per cent YoY and GPWIS volumes up 42 per cent YoY during H1 FY24.

APSEZ achieved an emission intensity reduction of 48 per cent and a water intensity reduction of 58 per cent from the base year (FY2016) as of H1 FY24.

The company completed a mangrove plantation of 4,200 Ha against its 2025 target of 5,000 Ha.

S&P (DJSI) provided APSEZ with a score of 65 (out of 100), ranking it in the top 4 per cent globally in the Transport and Transport infrastructure sector in its 2023 ESG assessment.

APSEZ remains poised for sustained growth, with strong financials, strategic expansions, and a commitment to environmental sustainability. (ANI)

