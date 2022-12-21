New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Adani Solar - the photovoltaic manufacturing and research arm of the Adani Group, has introduced what it noted is India's first large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingot.

Inaugurated by the Chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani at its Mundra facility recently, the monocrystalline ingots will drive indigenization to produce renewable electricity from Silicon-based photovoltaic (PV) modules with efficiencies ranging from 21 per cent to 24 per cent.

Also Read | In Association with DSYS, @AocaChess is Organising a Three-day Long Bhubaneswar Open Chess … – Latest Tweet by Odisha Sports.

Adani Solar is a part of Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), which is one of leading India's energy transitions through the development of the world's largest green hydrogen ecosystem.

"Adani Solar is the first company in India to complete the backward integration of ingot line infrastructure in a record time of about 7 months, making significant progress towards the goal of energy swaraj," it said in an official statement on Wednesday.

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Class 8 Girl Allegedly Raped for 7 Months in Junagadh; Three Youths Detained.

The new manufacturing line will produce silicon ingots exclusively for its solar wafers, cells and modules production.

With this, Adani Solar became the sole producer of large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots in India which shall be a critical link in the photovoltaic crystalline silicon industry value-chain and drive towards a self-reliant India in the near future.

"We are delighted to become India's first manufacturer of large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots capable of producing M10 & G12 wafers. We have made remarkable technological progress in every aspect of solar manufacturing in the past, from cells to modules, and we intend to replicate our past successes in our future endeavours as we backwards integrate all the way to producing metallurgical grade silicon from quartz," said Puneet Gupta, CTO, Adani Solar.

"Our Chairman's vision is ambitious, and we are fully committed to achieving accelerated growth in this business by establishing a fully integrated and comprehensive ecosystem of 10 GW Solar PV manufacturing - an ecosystem that not only is vertically integrated but also hosts all ancillary units in the same geography," Gupta said, as per the statement.

The company's initial production has already begun and it intends to add 2 GW of ingot and wafer capacity by the end of 2023, the statement said, while adding that by 2025 it will be scaled up to 10 GW. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)