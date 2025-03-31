NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], March 31: The luxury real estate market continues to flourish with the address serving as a statement. A premium address isn't just about the square footage or opulent amenities, it reflects an individual's status, aspirations, and lifestyle. Projects situated in prime locations near-luxury amenities, cultural attractions, and renowned landmarks command premium prices and appeal to discerning buyers who value exclusivity. This has led to an upsurge in demand for landmark luxury developments across Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida. These prime locations are emerging as symbols of success, where the right address becomes synonymous with prestige and privilege.

Regarding luxury sales in India, Delhi NCR stands out as the leader among the country's top seven cities. As per Anarock's report, capital values of residential properties have risen to 128% since 2021, surpassing the 76% increase in rental values across various micro-markets. The data further reveals that Noida's Sector 150 recorded the highest capital value increase of 128%, whilst rental values for a standard 1,000 sq. ft two-bedroom residence increased by 66%. Hence, the location is rapidly transforming into the most sought-after destination, attracting discerning buyers who recognize the significance of a statement address.

Roohi Sharma, a 30-year-old working professional in Noida is actively looking for options to buy her first home. She says, "Prime locations have become the driving force behind today's homebuyers' decisions, with micro-markets across Delhi-NCR emerging as the preferred choice for those seeking a perfect blend of luxury and convenience. Today, we prioritize not just the home but the value of its location, emphasizing seamless connectivity, accessibility, and long-term growth potential. The right address is now synonymous with prestige, ensuring both an elevated lifestyle and a future-proof investment."

Saksham Tripathi, another millennial aspirational homebuyer, who has evaluated a couple of housing options in Noida shared his experience. He says, "We have been exploring housing options in Noida and Ghaziabad lately. We have come across Prateek Canary in Noida sec-150 and are pretty impressed with its meticulously curated low-density development redefining high-end real estate. Its strategic location along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway ensures seamless connectivity, making it a high-appreciation investment for those looking to own a statement address."

Recognizing the power of a prestigious address, Prateek Group has consistently developed landmark projects in NCR's prime locations. By selecting strategic micro-markets backed by extensive market research and a deep understanding of evolving buyer preferences, Prateek Group ensures that its developments stand out as aspirational addresses. Strategically located in Noida sec-150, Prateek Canary is one of those projects that offers a blend of exclusivity and accessibility. Designed to offer luxury living, naturally,' the project features 664 units in 12.55 lush green acres, blending architectural excellence with serene landscapes and world-class amenities.

At Prateek Canary, residents can uncage their lives with spacious 3 & 4 BHK residences featuring a private deck, through wall-sized windows. The project also features luxury duplex penthouses loaded with amenities like huge glass walls, a swimming pool with a separate kids' pool, and a banquet hall.

Therefore, as the definition of luxury evolves, iconic addresses will continue to be the hallmark of high-end real estate, shaping buyer aspirations and investment trends. With increasing demand for strategic locations, world-class amenities, and architectural excellence, landmark luxury developments will remain at the forefront of real estate growth.

