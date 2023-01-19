New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/PNN): Asia One is a Research based listing and featuring a platform that has created an unprecedented platform of excellence (PoE), where about 120 finest brands and their leaders - categorized as Iconic, Powerful and Emerging - from 16 industries and 62 sub-industries are listed and featured annually in multiple media platforms. AsiaOne magazine is in its Nineteenth Edition of Awards along with over 10000 pages of original content with a B2B readership of over 1,50,000 in 15 countries of Asia, the Americas, the Middle East & Africa.

Every year AsiaOne Magazine recognizes leaders from different spheres of business and economy. One such leader is Aditya Kejriwal who has won the title of AsiaOne Most Influential Business Transformation Leaders 2022-23 because of his huge experience and expertise on the subject. Aditya has been demonstrating his skill and abilities in various organizations where he has been working in the last so many years and has set an unprecedented benchmark for the other industry leaders to follow.

Aditya Kejriwal's leadership is known all over the industry. This is the reason he is often invited as a speaker at various events in the health space. In 2022, he was invited to the International Customer Experience Awards 2022.

He has also been invited as a key speaker at the Process Excellence Network World Summit 2023 to address business leaders across the industry. He is a judge at the International Business Transformation Awards 2023 and Stevie Awards 2023.

In addition to being an industry expert, Aditya is also a member of Mensa International (High IQ Society), American Mensa, and is a Certified Project Management Professional.

Like every remarkable leader, he does not shy away from sharing his industry insights on Customer Experience and Transformation. Thus, he often writes and publishes several blogs and articles on digital platforms such as the Asian Journal of Advanced Research and Reports.

In the last eight years, Aditya Kejriwal has been instrumental in making customer experience strategies that have worked wonders. Moreover, he has added new milestones to expand the company's focus on building a customer-centric culture. As a result, Cardinal Health has become a top choice in the healthcare space. It is no doubt that his strategies have turned fruitful.

During his remarkable career spanning over two decades, Aditya Kejriwal has left no stone unturned to learn about customer experience and business transformation. Now, he is using his expertise and learning to upscale Cardinal Health's CX and business transformation strategies.

