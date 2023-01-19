Mumbai, January 19: A TikTok user claiming to be a "time traveller" has said that an alien named "the champion" will come back and take over the earth this year. TikTok user Eno Alaric, who goes by the name "radianttimetraveler" on TikTok has made several claims one of which he said that an aline will come and take ovver the earth in 2023.

According to a report in the Daily Star, Eno Alaric, who is a self-proclaimed "time traveller" has also made other predictions thereby hinting at major events that are likely to take place this year. In his video, the "time traveller" has also said that the world will end soon and went on to claim that only a handful of people will be rescued. 'Time Traveller' on TikTok Claims Humans Will Make Contact With Aliens in 2023, Makes Other Chilling Predictions About New Universe and Russia-Ukraine War.

TikToker Eno Alaric shared the video on December 30 with his 1,29,000 followers and said that an alien, who is known as "the Champion" has arrived on earth. In the video, which has now gone viral, Eno who claims to be from the year 2671 said, "The world will soon end."

The "time traveller" said that a hostile alien species will come back to earth this year in order to take back the planet He also said that humans won't be able to win. "Another alien, whose world was destroyed by the hostiles, will save some of us," he said. He further added, "On March 23, 2023, about 8,000 people will be taken to another habitable planet." Aliens Built Pyramids, US Government Will Concede This on Christmas 2022, Claims 'Time Traveller' in Latest TikTok Video.

In his earlier predictions for the near future, Eno had stated that on February 6, four teenagers will discover ancient ruins. He had also claimed that a device will open a wormhole to other galaxies of the world. He also stated that in May 2023,a 750ft mega tsunami will hit California, which will mostly affect San Francisco.

