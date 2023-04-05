Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune (SIT Pune), one of India's premier education hubs, is inviting applications to its reputed B.Tech programme through SITEEE (Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam); with the last date slated for the 12th of April 2023. The advanced B.Tech programme is designed with a tailored curriculum, purposefully crafted to yield industry-specific outcomes aimed at nurturing and empowering the next generation of industry leaders.

Aspirants applying for SITEEE 2023 must note that it is an hour-long CBT (Computer-Based Test) comprising 60 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. There will be 15 questions each for the Physics and Chemistry segments, and 30 questions will be dedicated to Mathematics. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their SITEEE 2023 score. The total score for the SITEEE exam 2023 is 120. Further, the CBT will be conducted across 76 cities, on the 6th and 14th of May 2023, with the admission card being released on the 22nd of April; candidates can appear for the test on both dates.

Admit cards will be released on the 22nd of April 2023 for SITEEE Test 1 (to be conducted on the 6th of May 2023) and the 28th of April 2023 for SITEEE Test 2 (to be conducted on the 14th of May 2023). Candidates can download their admit card by entering their login details from the official website (set-test.org). The entrance tests will be conducted simultaneously in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 76 cities all over India. The timings of the tests are --SITEEE (2:00 PM to 3:00 PM).

Dr Ketan Kotecha, Director of SIT, Pune and Dean, Faculty of Engineering, SIU said, "We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to aspiring students seeking an unparalleled learning experience. Our pedagogy is carefully crafted to deliver technical education that aligns with the demands of the dynamic industry and technological progress. In addition, SIT Pune's strategic international collaborations and industry tie-ups provide our students with a cross-disciplinary approach, ensuring that they possess the requisite skillset to thrive in their professional careers."

The four-year, full-time B.Tech programme offered by SIT Pune aims to provide students with a holistic engineering education through its carefully curated curriculum. The pedagogy explores and hones aspects such as critical thinking, creative thinking, design thinking, ethics, organisational behaviour, economics and entrepreneurship. Further, students can opt for six industry-ready disciplines-- Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Robotics and Automation.

SIT's pedagogy prioritises experiential learning, as evident through its collaborations with esteemed universities such as Nanyang Technological University, Singapore; Ingolstadt University, Germany; Purdue School of Engineering, IUPUI, USA; and Leibniz University, Hannover, to mention a few. The Institute also offers Honors programmes, empowering the students with specialised knowledge to enhance their prospects. Furthermore, under the guidance of faculty members, students work on group projects, leading to paper publications and patents, thus demonstrating our commitment to fostering innovation and research.

The Training and Placement Cell at SIT has set an impressive benchmark with a record-high placement of Rs. 42 LPA and an almost 100 per cent placement record. In addition, the Cell provides unwavering support to visiting companies and organises pre-placement talks, online assessments, interviews, and group discussions for the students. Some prominent recruiters participating in the placement drives include HP, TATA Technologies, and Tech Mahindra.

At SIT, the pedagogy is predicated on a robust commitment to experiential learning, and the Institute has forged meaningful alliances with an array of distinguished international institutions. These include inter alia, Telecom Ecole De Management in France, Swinburne University in Malaysia, Qatar University, Deakin University in Australia, Leeds Beckett University in the United Kingdom, and University Pahang in Malaysia. Additionally, the Institute boasts more than 54 industry associations and actively maintains MoUs with 21 esteemed companies. Noteworthy among these are the Rubiscape Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, TechMahindra Makers Lab, Hyster Yale, Philips, Spark Minda, KPIT, and Tata Technologies, to enumerate a few.

To know more, visit - https://bit.ly/SITPune23

