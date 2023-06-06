Dr In Pyo Hwang, Director, Arasoft, and Chief of Institute of Global Competency Development (IGCD), Seoul, and his assistant NG Yong XIN at Maharaja Surajmal Institute in Janakpuri, Delhi, on Tuesday

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 6: Arasoft, a leading technology company with Green Technology Certification from the Korean government, has launched its ambitious project titled "Adopting Carbon Net-Zero and Social Contribution through Paperless Publishing" in New Delhi from 6th June to 8th June 2023. This 3-day project, which falls under the intangible category of technology and service and aligns with Global ESG Initiatives, aims to provide training programs and foster cooperation in the adoption of carbon net-zero practices and paperless publishing.

Also Read | UFO Whistleblower Exposes US Government’s Possession of Alien Vehicles and Technology.

Dr In Pyo Hwang, Director, Arasoft, and Chief of the Institute of Global Competency Development (IGCD), Seoul and his assistant NG Yong XIN, conducted face-to-face training sessions for public officials, educators, entrepreneurs, and other target audiences in New Delhi. Arasoft donated more than 20 software packages, including Namo Author, Namo Reader, and AraBook, as well as storage devices to the participants, to support the training program. These tools enable low-carbon and eco-friendly document management, fostering eco-friendly value consumption and expanding potential markets in target countries.

The training program was held at the Maharaja Surajmal Institute in Janakpuri, Delhi, and organized in cooperation with the Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB) and KOTRA (Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency). The "2023 KOTRA Global ESG Project" serves as a platform through which KOTRA supports Korean small and medium-sized enterprises in their international Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) endeavors. This support includes facilitating the identification of local partner organizations and providing assistance in organizing events.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Feared Dad Pankaj Kapoor Would Judge Him For Wanting To Be A Hero.

Participants were required to have basic IT skills and a beneficial interest in the curriculum, with a preference for individuals who can communicate and write documents in English and have basic knowledge of eBooks.

The program covered various aspects of paperless publishing, including an introduction to ESG management, eBook and paperless technology trends, utilization of Namo Author software, creation of electronic documents, eBook publishing, and eBook content distribution. During this 3-day programme, the participants also engaged in individual projects, developing business model plans and work application strategies.

Arasoft is proud to contribute to the global efforts in achieving carbon net-zero and promoting responsible consumption and production through this project. By training professionals and establishing cooperation between industries, academia, government, and associations, Arasoft aims to create a sustainable future for all.

Aligned with Global ESG Initiatives

The project is a response to the global sustainability goals outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs). It is closely linked to key objectives such as responsible consumption and production (No. 12), addressing climate change and its impact (No. 13), and strengthening global partnerships for sustainable development (No. 17). Arasoft is committed to enhancing corporate awareness and contributing to the international community through mutually beneficial cooperation with local authorities.

Objectives and Expected Outcomes

Arasoft's project seeks to achieve short-term and long-term goals by implementing Paperless Publishing to achieve carbon neutrality. The short-term goal involves establishing business networks and securing technology exports through local training and knowledge exchange in 2023. The long-term goal is to establish eco-friendly social communities and foster ESG cooperation between countries through local carbon-free diffusion and systemization.

By reducing environmental pollution through the adoption of Paperless Publishing, Arasoft aims to decrease carbon emissions and improve the efficiency of working with digital documents. The use of eBooks has been increasing due to advancements in supply and communication technology. The project will leverage green IT business, eco-friendly green publishing, and raise awareness about paper consumption, significantly reducing printing and paper usage by storing and distributing documents as electronic files.

For more information about the project and registration details, please visit Arasoft's website or contact our media relations team.

Arasoft is a leading technology company committed to providing innovative solutions in the digital publishing and document management industry. With a focus on eco-friendly practices, Arasoft aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote responsible consumption through its paperless publishing initiatives.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)