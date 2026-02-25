PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Siddhagiri Swasthya, through its two transformative brands Adrish and Satvyk, is pioneering India's clean food infrastructure with zero-waste retail at its core. With a mission of making conscious living easy, honest, and accessible, the organization is reimagining how food moves from farm to kitchen in a cleaner, climate-positive way.

Adrish: India's First Organized Zero-Waste Organic Retail Format

Adrish is India's first experiential, refill-first, plastic-free retail chain, redefining sustainable shopping through immersive zero-waste store formats. Customers are encouraged to bring their own containers (BYOC), refill staples, and access daily essentials without single-use plastic packaging.

With 50+ experiential stores across India and a portfolio of 800+ organic and natural products, Adrish is building the backbone of India's clean food system -- making conscious consumption convenient and mainstream.

Adrish connects ethical sourcing with deep grassroots impact by working directly with heirloom seed farmers and enabling slow, nutrition-preserving food processing through women-led self-help groups (SHGs).

Driving Sustainability and Social Impact

Adrish's infrastructure has already created measurable environmental and social outcomes. The initiative has empowered 9,000+ farmers through ethical sourcing, while ensuring women's participation remains central -- with 90%+ of the workforce being women.

The zero-waste model is delivering strong climate impact, saving approximately 2.5 metric tonnes of plastic waste daily, translating into over 900+ metric tonnes annually, along with significant reductions in carbon emissions.

Satvyk: Scaling Clean-Label Packaged Foods Nationwide

Built on the Adrish backend infrastructure, Satvyk helps bring sustainable and organic products to more people through packaged foods, beyond Adrish stores. Satvyk offers 250+ clean-label organic and natural products, focused on minimal processing and wholesome packaged grocery.

Satvyk has established presence across:

- Online channels including its own website, Amazon Fresh, and quick commerce platforms

- Offline distribution through retail stores, modern trade, and general trade outlets

Innovation in Modern Trade Retail

Adrish has introduced the SIS (Store-in-Store) Concept in modern trade, partnering with platforms such as Reliance Signature and Freshpik to bring zero-waste retail to a wider audience. The stores integrate digital weighing scales and POS-enabled barcode systems for faster and error-free checkout experiences.

The Road Ahead: Pan-India and Global Expansion

Looking forward, Adrish aims to expand its zero-waste retail footprint across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, while Satvyk plans aggressive scaling into 1,000+ modern trade stores, deeper general trade penetration, and export-ready global presence.

Both brands remain committed to generating deeper grassroots livelihoods for farmers, women SHGs, and rural communities -- while contributing to planet-positive consumption at scale.

Awards and Recognition

Adrish and Satvyk have received national recognition for innovation and sustainability, including:

- Most Admired Retailer of the Year 2025 (Images Group)

- Thinkers of Tomorrow Award 2023

- Innovative Young Agri Entrepreneur Award 2022

- Food Startup of the Year 2018

