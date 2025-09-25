PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 25: In a major milestone for cancer care in Eastern India, doctors at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, have successfully treated a 31-year-old engineer with high-risk Pre-B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) using CAR-T cell therapy. This marks the hospital's first adult leukemia patient to receive the advanced treatment, with encouraging early results.

The young engineer had already undergone several rounds of chemotherapy, including the renowned BFM protocol. Though the treatment had initially brought some amount of relief, leukemia still seemed to remain in his bones, leaving a high chance of the disease relapsing. At this juncture, his doctors suggested CAR-T cell therapy for a long-term solution.

With guidance from Dr. Soumya Bhattacharya and Dr. Rajat Bhattacharyya, both senior consultants in Haematology and Hemato-oncology, the patient was enrolled for CAR-T cell therapy. The treatment used NexCAR19, a CAR-T product developed and manufactured in India.

After a short pre-treatment with Fludarabine and Cyclophosphamide, the patient received his CAR-T infusion on June 18, 2025, and it was all over a smooth procedure. Post this, he experienced a bit of fever and fatigue, which was manageable. His recovery remained stable with zero signs of neurotoxicity.

"This case represents a milestone in adult leukemia management not just for Apollo Kolkata, but for the region as a whole," said Dr. Soumya Bhattacharya. "CAR-T therapy offers a new lifeline to patients with relapsed or refractory leukemia, particularly when traditional approaches have failed."

"We are especially proud to use a made-in-India CAR-T solution like NexCAR19," added Dr. Rajat Bhattacharyya. "It reflects the growing capability of our healthcare ecosystem to deliver world-class, personalized cancer treatment at greater accessibility."

This successful case adds to the growing body of evidence that CAR-T therapy can be safely and effectively administered in Indian clinical settings, opening doors for more patients to receive this potentially curative treatment.

About Apollo Hospitals:

Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,000 beds across 73 hospitals, 6,700+ pharmacies, 280+ clinics, and 2,200+ diagnostic centers. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

