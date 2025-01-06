New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The 15th edition of Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2025, will be held from February 10 to 14, at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this event, themed "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities," aims to foster global partnerships, promote indigenisation, and explore new avenues in the global aerospace value chain.

Also Read | Kutch: 18-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell in Gujarat; Rescue Operation On (Watch Video).

The first three days of the event--February 10, 11, and 12--will be reserved for business engagements, providing a platform for Indian and foreign companies to collaborate.

The final two days, February 13 and 14, will be public days, featuring stunning air displays and static exhibitions of advanced military platforms.

Also Read | What Is Pyari Didi Yojana? Know All About Congress' Cash Scheme That Offers INR 2,500 Monthly Financial Assistance Scheme for Women in Delhi.

Highlights of the event include the curtain-raiser, the inaugural ceremony, the Defence Ministers' Conclave, the CEOs' Round-Table, the Manthan Start-up Event, and dynamic aerobatic performances.

A significant feature of Aero India 2025 is the Defence Ministers' Conclave, themed "BRIDGE - Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement." This platform will encourage strategic partnerships, focusing on global resilience and cooperation amid evolving geopolitical challenges.

Bilateral meetings with key officials, including the Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Chief of Defence Staff, and others, will further bolster defence ties and pave the way for new collaborations with friendly nations.

India's commitment to the Make-in-India initiative will take center stage at the India Pavilion, which will showcase the nation's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies.

The pavilion will also spotlight innovations by Indian start-ups, with the iDEX Pavilion dedicated to state-of-the-art products developed by entrepreneurs.

The CEOs' Round-Table will bring together global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), domestic public sector undertakings, and private sector leaders to explore investment opportunities and discuss the future of aerospace manufacturing in India. In addition, a series of seminars will delve into emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the aerospace sector.

Aero India has a rich legacy, with 14 successful editions since its inception in 1996. The 2023 edition saw over 7 lakh visitors, delegates from 98 countries, and 809 exhibitors, resulting in partnerships and announcements worth more than Rs75,000 crore.

Building on this legacy, the 2025 edition aims to surpass previous milestones, promising grander displays, innovative exhibits, and impactful partnerships. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)