Delhi, January 6: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Congress announced the launch of the "Pyari Didi" scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to women. This initiative promises to offer INR 2,500 per month to eligible women in Delhi, addressing the financial challenges faced by many households. The announcement was made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who emphasised that this scheme would be implemented immediately after Congress forms the government.

Shivakumar drew parallels with the successful welfare programs in Karnataka to underline the party's commitment to delivering on its promises. The "Pyari Didi" scheme is designed to appeal directly to women voters, offering them economic relief amidst rising inflation and unemployment. With this move, Congress seeks to build on its social welfare track record and gain support in Delhi. Shivakumar assured voters that the scheme would be passed in the very first Cabinet meeting of Congress after the elections. Let’s know what the "Pyari Didi" scheme entails and how it intends to benefit the women of Delhi in the coming years. Pyari Didi Yojana: Congress Announces Cash Scheme for Women, Promises INR 2,500 per Month Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

Here's All About Pyaari Didi Scheme?

The Pyari Didi Scheme, launched by the Congress party ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, aims to provide financial support to women facing economic challenges. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive INR 2,500 every month to help ease the financial burden due to rising inflation and unemployment. The initiative was introduced by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who referenced the success of a similar program in Karnataka, known as "Gruha Lakshmi". This scheme is intended to boost the Congress party’s appeal among women voters in Delhi.

The Pyari Didi Scheme is part of Congress’s broader social welfare agenda, which has been a central theme in its election campaign. Devendra Yadav, the Delhi Congress Chief, also spoke about the importance of the scheme, saying, "I believe that the kind of situation that is there in Delhi, it was needed to provide INR 2,500 to every woman in Delhi. It’s our responsibility to look after the women who are facing issues due to unemployment, inflation, and also atrocities against them." Mahila Samman Yojana Registration Begins in Delhi: Know Eligibility, List of Required Documents and How To Apply To Get INR 2,100 Monthly.

What is AAP's Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana?

A similar scheme was launched by the AAP government last year, called the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which aimed to provide financial support to women in Delhi. Under the scheme, women were originally given INR 1,000 per month, but this amount has recently been hiked to INR 2,100. The hike is seen as an effort to address the rising cost of living and provide some relief to women facing financial challenges. The scheme is a part of the AAP government's broader initiative to ensure better welfare for women in the capital.

Reacting to the AAP's scheme, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticised it, stating, "Their (AAP’s) promises cannot be implemented. We have already implemented our scheme (in Karnataka). We request the people of Delhi to rely on us; whatever we promise, we deliver." He emphasized that the Congress party’s “Pyaari Didi” scheme would be more effective in tackling issues faced by Delhi's women, with Congress pledging INR 2,500 per month in financial aid.

