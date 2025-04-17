PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 17: AeroLeads (https://aeroleads.com ), a leading B2B contact data and email marketing platform based in Bangalore, is now offering free cold email campaign features (https://aeroleads.com/searches/profiles ) exclusively for Indian startups. The move aims to empower early-stage companies with powerful sales and marketing capabilities without the upfront costs.

AeroLeads has already gained global traction, with some of the world's top consulting firms relying on its extensive B2B contact database. In India, hundreds of startups and tech companies use AeroLeads to discover leads, automate outreach, and grow their customer base.

"We want to support the Indian startup ecosystem by removing barriers to high-quality sales tools," said the AeroLeads team. "Cold email campaigns are still one of the most effective channels for B2B sales, and we want to make it accessible to everyone."

AeroLeads offers a variety of free tools like Email Finder, Email Verifier, LinkedIn Automation, Email Signature Generator etc too to help its users.

Users can search for leads directly through the AeroLeads platform or Chrome plugin, export data in CSV format, and launch email campaigns seamlessly. The platform supports bulk prospecting, data enrichment, and LinkedIn contact extraction--all within a user-friendly interface.

With pricing starting at INR 3,900 ($49) per month, AeroLeads also provides custom pricing, bulk discounts, and dedicated account managers for larger clients. For enterprise clients, API access to over 650 million contact records is available.

Startups and growing businesses can learn more or request support via aeroleads.com/contact or WhatsApp at +91-7396144801.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)