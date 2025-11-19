VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 19: Following its official entry into India earlier this year, Angara, the global fine jewellery brand renowned for coloured gemstones and craftsmanship, is introducing Angara Man -- its first men's fine jewellery collection for the Indian market. Launching just ahead of International Men's Day, the collection celebrates the growing shift in how Indian men express themselves through jewellery

-- not only on special occasions, but as part of everyday style.

From sculptural signets and sleek bands to tag pendants, bracelets and cuffs, Angara Man brings a bold, modern language to men's jewellery in India. Every piece is handcrafted to order and fully customisable, with choices of metal purity, gemstone, finish and engraving. Customers can select designs in 14K or 18K gold in yellow, white or rose, with BIS hallmarking and optional independent lab certification, making each piece as personal as it is refined. This debut represents the first chapter of Angara Man, with more designs to be unveiled in subsequent drops.

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Daga, Founder & CEO of Angara said, "In India, men have always worn jewellery, but the intent has changed. It is no longer ornamental; it is expressive. We are seeing actors, athletes and creators wearing jewellery as confidently as watches, not just on red carpets or at weddings, but in everyday life. With Angara Man, we wanted to bring that same sense of personal style into fine jewellery. The collection is handcrafted, customisable and gemstone-led, because men do not just want something to wear. They want something that reflects who they are."

At the heart of the launch is the P1 Capsule, inspired by the precision and performance of motorsport's Position 1. The capsule reflects clean lines and engineered detailing in both streamlined metal and bold diamond-pave interpretations, made for men who set the pace, not follow trends.

Collection Highlights

* Modern Signets & Bands: sculptural silhouettes designed for daily wear and legacy value* Coloured Gemstones: tiger's eye, onyx, lapis, turquoise, malachite, sapphires, rubies and more, alongside diamonds

In addition, the next drop of the Angara Man collection will go live soon, featuring new Medallions, Tag Pendants, Bracelets and Cuffs, expanding the range through the season.

Angara Man is now available exclusively on Angara.com, with handcrafted fulfilment and nationwide delivery. Launched ahead of wedding season and International Men's Day, it offers meaningful gifting options for partners, fathers, brothers and friends, and for men choosing jewellery for themselves.

About Angara

Angara is an online fine jewellery retail brand, offering handcrafted jewellery dressed in natural coloured gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls, with every piece made-to-order. Founded in 2005 by husband-wife duo Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has grown to become the leading source for fine gemstone jewellery. A vertically integrated company, with deep, familial roots in the gemstone business, spanning hundreds of years of experience, Angara handles each step of the process in-house, including stone-cutting, designing, manufacturing, quality control and fulfilment. Angara is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with additional offices globally in India, Thailand, Ireland, Australia and Canada.

