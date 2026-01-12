Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada on Monday said that after Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has now become a key platform for major national programmes, reflecting the state's growing role in India's development journey.

While addressing Uttar Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference 2026, Prasada said, "State's growth engine is moving forward rapidly and is contributing significantly to the country's overall progress." He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's fast-paced growth across sectors.

Also Read | Raghav Chadha 'Lives the Day' As Blinkit Delivery Rider, Shares Teaser Video.

"India's technology ecosystem, including semiconductors and advanced digital infrastructure, is developing at an unprecedented pace. Network connectivity has expanded to villages across the country, helping bridge the digital divide between urban and rural India," Prasada said.

He also highlighted challenges posed by cyber fraud and misinformation, stating that the Central government is taking strict measures to counter cybercrime, and warned that strong action would be taken against those spreading fake news, adding that the government is actively working to strengthen safeguards.

Also Read | Lava Blaze Duo 3 To Launch in India Soon With Two-Displays; Check Expected Specifications.

Referring to recent election outcomes, including Bihar and other states, Prasada said the results clearly indicate that people want development and good governance.

He further announced that the Technology Impact Summit is scheduled to take place next month, calling it a matter of pride for the country. "India's presence is being felt strongly across the world," he said, underlining the nation's growing global influence.

Emphasising the government's focus on emerging technologies, Prasada said several initiatives are underway to strengthen artificial intelligence capabilities. He asserted that India is moving rapidly towards becoming a global hub for AI.

However, he stressed that the true success of these efforts would only be achieved when the benefits of AI technology reach rural communities. "Until rural India gains from AI, we will not consider our work complete," the minister said.

At AI and Health Innovation Summit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "During COVID-19, we increased ICU beds in all districts... Today, all kinds of medical facilities are available in every district... Previously, deaths from encephalitis occurred in 38 districts of the state, every year 1200 to 1500 children died from encephalitis, today, deaths from encephalitis are zero."

IndiaAI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, host the Uttar Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 in Lucknow on 12-13 January 2026.

Showcasing cutting-edge deployments of artificial intelligence in governance and public service delivery, and aligning state-level initiatives with the ambitions of the IndiaAI Mission.

The Uttar Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 marks a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi, India, from February 16-20, 2026, and is part of the national series of eight Regional AI Impact Conferences being organised across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)